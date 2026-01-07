Riot Games to bring 2XKO game to consoles, VALORANT 2026 updates are here

Riot Games is expanding beyond its PC gaming with a console release for its latest title, 2XKO. The game will launch globally on January 20 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, coinciding with the start of its first season. Cross-play support will allow players to carry over progress from their PC accounts. Riot Games is bringing its popular League of Legends champions to consoles with 2XKO. (Riot Games)

2XKO: Riot’s Entry into Fighting Games

Following a pattern seen in most of its recent projects, Riot has adapted characters from its League of Legends roster into new game genres. 2XKO takes this approach into the fighting game space, offering a 2v2 format. When the game entered early access on October 7, it featured ten familiar champions from League of Legends. Players can now expect new characters, stages, and updates as Riot prepares for the full console launch.

Updates in VALORANT

Alongside 2XKO, Riot has rolled out several updates for VALORANT in Season 2026, Act 1. A new weapon, the Bandit, has been introduced to fill a gap between existing pistols, capable of one-shot headshots against lightly armoured opponents. The weapon aims to offer more tactical options during pistol and eco rounds.

Map Revisions and New Game Mode

The Breeze map has been reworked for more balanced gameplay and better angles, with open spaces narrowed to reduce risky encounters. The map has returned to the competitive rotation, with reduced rank rating losses during the first two weeks. Haven and Corrode have also received updates to improve wall penetration predictability.

Riot is also launching a limited-time mode called AR1S (All Random, One Site). In this 5v5 mode, players spawn as random agents each round, with condensed maps and tiered buy phases, creating fast-paced and unpredictable combat scenarios.

MMR System and Player Behaviour

Riot has revised its hidden MMR system so that it better shows how skilled each player is. While most ranks will remain unchanged, some players may see shifts. The update aims to improve match consistency and competitive fairness.

The company is saying player behaviour with a new Community Pact that all players must accept annually. Changes include stricter penalties for smurfing, communication abuse, and disruptive actions. Riot has introduced a Behaviour Standing system so players can track how their actions impact others and the penalties they may face.

Ayakashi Collection

Riot has also released the Ayakashi Collection, inspired by Japanese folklore. The collection features themed weapons, including the Phantom, Ghost, and dual short katanas called Kogitsune, which combine modern design with traditional myth elements.