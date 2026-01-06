From AI robots to smart locks: 7 Futuristic gadgets at CES 2026 you can actually buy in 2026

The future of home technology is arriving faster than ever. At CES 2026, exhibitors showed that smart homes are moving beyond apps and voice commands. Today’s devices anticipate behaviour, operate autonomously, and integrate seamlessly into daily life. From robots that navigate your home to AI systems that protect against wildfires, these seven products are not concepts; they will be available for purchase this year. CES 2026 unveils AI-powered smart home tech from health beds to wildfire defence systems.

TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV

TCL introduced the X11L SQD-Mini LED 4K TV, using Super Quantum Dot technology to produce bright whites, deep blacks, and high contrast. Unlike traditional RGB TVs, it relies on quantum dots illuminated by pure white light. The TV comes in 75, 85, and 98-inch sizes, with the $7,999.99 85-inch model already available for preorder on TCL’s website.

LG AI Home Robot

LG’s AI Home Robot acts as a mobile assistant for the entire household. It navigates autonomously, responds to voice commands, monitors indoor conditions, and integrates with smart appliances. The robot recognises routines and adjusts settings based on presence, providing a level of context awareness that goes beyond conventional home assistants.

Sleepal AI Lamp

Sleepal offers lighting and sleep science in a single device. It tracks sleep patterns, adjusts colour temperature overnight, and wakes users according to sleep cycles. Over time, the lamp adapts its behaviour to individual responses rather than following preset schedules, which creates a personalised sleep environment.

Lockin AI Smart Lock

Lockin’s AI Smart Lock moves beyond basic security. It identifies residents using behavioural patterns and AI-driven recognition, flagging unusual activity in real time. The lock adapts to daily routines, functioning like a silent security guard at your front door.

GameSir Swift Drive Racing Gamepad

GameSir showcased the Swift Drive gamepad, featuring a small steering wheel at its centre. The wheel connects to a high-precision Hall effect encoder and a direct drive motor that provides force feedback for racing games. Haptic motors in the triggers simulate effects like ABS braking. Pricing and release dates are not yet available.

CERAGEM Youth Bed with AI Health Concierge

CERAGEM’s AI-equipped bed tracks posture, sleep quality, and physiological signals. An integrated concierge offers recommendations and adjusts the bed’s support and temperature according to the user’s condition, turning a standard bed into an active health platform.

Home Wildfire Defense System

The Home Wildfire Defence System extends smart home technology outdoors. Using sensors, AI monitoring, and automated sprinklers, it can seal vents and dampen surroundings to protect properties from approaching fires, showing how smart homes are evolving from convenience tools to life-saving systems.