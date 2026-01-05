5 cool gadgets to make your everyday life easier in 2026
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 04:50 pm IST
These affordable yet effective gadgets can make everyday life easier in 2026, from keeping your clothes crease-free to ensuring your food stays warm.
Our Picks
XECH Mini Handheld High Speed Air Duster 140000 RPM, Rechargeable Type-C, for Cleaning Computers, Cars, Backyard and Home Appliances, Cordless & Compact, Adjustable Speed (X-Jet) View Details
₹1,998
SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer, Bluetooth, Inkless Thermal Printer | USB, Bluetooth Compatible with Android iOS Laptop | 1 Year Warranty (Lite-203DPI-Black) View Details
₹8,899
NUUK STROM GO V2 Super Compact and Lightweight Travel Garment Steamer For Clothes | FREE Heat Resistant Travel Pouch | Vertical & Horizontal Steaming | 20g/min Steam | 30 Sec Heat Up View Details
₹2,899
NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction Modes View Details
₹3,499
MILTON Futron Portable Electric Lunch Box I 4x360 ml Stainless Steel Containers I Auto Shut Off I Cool Touch Shock Proof Body I Perfect Hot Food Ideal for Office, Hostel, Travel I Red View Details
₹1,460
