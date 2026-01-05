5 cool gadgets to make your everyday life easier in 2026

Tech is not always about the latest flagship phone or the most powerful laptop. Sometimes, it is the little things, the simple gadgets you use without even thinking about them, that end up making everyday life a lot easier. Whether it is saving a few minutes, avoiding small frustrations, or just making daily routines smoother, these small tech upgrades can genuinely help. Steaming your clothes is a fuss-free solution for clearing creases.(Amazon/NUUK)

The good news is that you do not need to spend a lot to enjoy these benefits. Based on our own day-to-day use, we have picked out a few affordable and genuinely useful gadgets that can fit right into your routine, from car care to everyday chores. Read on.

India is dusty, especially North India, and this handheld high-speed air duster by XECH can help you clean your car, computer, and a lot more. One of the primary use cases we have discovered is drying your car. Yes, you can also dust your car if it is dirty, without causing micro-scratches that can happen when you use a cloth. While washing your car, you can simply use this on a wet surface to remove water droplets, making the drying process much easier. Available for about ₹2,000 on Amazon, we think it offers great value for everyday use. It also has a USB-C rechargeable port and is small and portable, so you can carry it anywhere. A must-have in our books.

There are times when you need an urgent print but do not have access to a printer. What if you could carry a portable printer with you and print A4-sized sheets quickly? That is exactly what the SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer offers. It works via Bluetooth, is inkless, uses thermal printing technology, and has a USB port for charging. It also comes with a warranty. The recharge time is around 1.5 hours, and it is claimed to print up to 300 sheets per charge. You will need thermal printing paper, however. On Amazon, you can find a pack of 200 sheets for about ₹600, which brings the printing cost to roughly ₹3 per sheet, which is quite reasonable considering the portability.

There are times when you are travelling and do not have access to an iron. In such cases, the NUUK Go V2 super compact garment steamer can be ideal. It is compact, well-built, and allows you to steam your clothes quickly. We have personally used it, and it works as advertised while barely taking up any space. You can use it continuously for up to 10 minutes, there are no water leakages, and it removes creases from clothes very quickly.

A portable vacuum cleaner is always handy, and many people underestimate the advantages of owning one. This option from NUUK, called the NUUK REN GO Cordless, retails for around ₹3,500. It comes with two suction modes, dual filtration with HEPA, and a BLDC motor. It is quite compact, which makes tasks like cleaning your car much easier. It also comes with several connectors in the box, including seven different attachments to reach various areas and handle different types of cleaning. It is ideal for places where there is limited space or no easy access to a power socket. Truly a must-have in our books.

No one likes eating cold food, especially on a cold winter day, many of us who pack a tiffin for the office are used to standing in line near the microwave and waiting for our turn during the lunch break just to reheat our food. But what if we told you that you could simply buy an electric lunch box, plug it in about 30 minutes before your meal, and enjoy hot food without the hassle?

This one from Milton comes with an auto shut-off feature and multiple containers. It has four containers in total, which are claimed to be leak-proof, and it keeps your food warm and ready to eat. With this, you no longer have to wait for the office microwave.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 latest price