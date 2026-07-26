Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple and comforting masoor dal pulao recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Masoor dal pulao is as easy to make as it is hearty and filling. Kunal Kapur's recipe helps to prepare it at home for four people in less than an hour.
Lentil pulao is a dish common in many desi homes, something our mothers and grandmothers went back to when they had to create something delicious and filling in a hurry. Taking to Instagram on July 25, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for masoor dal pulao to help us recreate the magic at home.
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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “This is one of those wholesome one-pot meals that’s perfect for days when you want something delicious without spending hours in the kitchen. The masoor dal makes it hearty, while the rice and spices bring everything together beautifully. Serve it hot with some raita, pickle or papad on the side.”
The recipe takes around 45 minutes to make and serves four. The detailed steps for preparing the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for masoor dal pulao
- Masoor dal, with skin – 1 cup
- Basmati rice – 1½ cups
- Onion, large – 1
- Tomato, large – 2
- Garlic cloves – 5-6
- Ginger – a tiny piece
- Oil – 4-5 tbsp
- Bayleaf – 2
- Peppercorn – 12-15
- Cloves – 5-6
- Cumin – 2 tsp
- Green chilli, slit – 2-3
- Turmeric – ½ tsp
- Chilli powder – 2 tsp
- Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
- Kitchen king masala – 2 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Water – 3 cups
Method of preparation
- To make masoor dal pulao, first soak the masoor dal for at least one and a half hours (overnight works best), and soak the rice for 45 minutes.
- Start by chopping onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger. Heat some oil in a kadhai. Temper the oil with bay leaves, black pepper, cloves, cumin seeds, and the chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and slit green chillies.
- Once the onions turn light golden brown, add the chopped tomatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and kitchen king masala, pav bhaji masala, or sambhar masala. Stir everything quickly.
- Next, add the soaked masoor dal and salt, cooking for an additional two to three minutes. Then, add the soaked basmati rice and gently mix it in.
- Pour in water until it reaches the level of the rice. Lower the heat, cover the kadhai with a lid, and let it steam for 10 minutes. Your delicious masoor dal pulao is now ready to serve!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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