Chef Kunal Kapur shares crunchy masoor dal namkeen recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Pouring rain and fried snacks are a match made in heaven. But if you are bored of the regular fritters and looking for something new, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a solution. Kunal Kapur's dal namkeen recipe uses whole masoor dal. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on July 2, he shared his recipe for masoor dal namkeen, turning the everyday lentil into a crunchy and savoury snack. Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption:

“Looking for a snack that’s crunchy, flavourful, and a little more wholesome? This Masoor Dal Namkeen is the perfect balance of taste and texture. Made with protein-rich masoor dal, roasted nuts, aromatic curry leaves, and a blend of everyday spices, it’s a satisfying snack for your evening chai, coffee breaks, or mid-day cravings. Every bite is crispy, savoury, and packed with bold flavours without feeling too heavy.”

The chef noted that the namkeen can be prepared in a batch in advance, stored in an airtight container, and enjoyed later as well. “Simple ingredients, easy to make, and absolutely addictive,” he noted.

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.