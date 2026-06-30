Nutritionist shares kadai chicken recipe loaded with 26g protein and only 270 calories: See step-by-step preparation

Kadai chicken is a dish that many crave while also worrying about its calorie content. Taking to Instagram on June 18, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan, provided a solution to the problem by sharing her own recipe for the same. Each serving of the kadai chicken has 26 grams of protein. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares crispy masala onion rings recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Aathira’s dish can be prepared easily at home and is just as tasty as its dhaba counterparts. However, it is far healthier, which makes the indulgence guilt-free.

The recipe that she provided is for six servings, with each serving being around 300 grams. Every serving is loaded with 26 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates and 13 grams of fat, and has just 270 calories.

“That dhaba-style kadai chicken you keep ordering out? Turns out the homemade version is just as satisfying but way better for you,” she wrote in the caption. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.