Fitness trainer shares homemade protein powder recipe made with almonds, makhana, dates and more: 'No side effects'
Looking for a natural protein boost? Fitness trainer Nitesh Soni shares a homemade protein powder recipe with roasted chana, almonds, makhana, dates and more.
Protein powders have become a go-to choice for many people looking to meet their daily protein needs, but not everyone prefers commercially available supplements. Homemade protein blends made with nuts, seeds and legumes can offer a convenient way to add protein and other nutrients to your diet, although their nutritional content varies depending on the ingredients used. (Also read: ‘Your body is screaming, you’re just not listening’: Fitness coach shares 7 health warning signs you should never ignore )
Fitness trainer Nitesh Soni, in his 21 March Instagram video, shared a recipe for a homemade protein powder prepared using roasted chana, peanuts, almonds, cashews, makhana, dried dates, fennel seeds and cardamom. He claims the mix is packed with nutrients, has no side effects and can be consumed daily with water or milk as part of a balanced diet.
Ingredients
- 500 g roasted chana
- 250 g cashews
- 250 g almonds
- 100 g makhana (fox nuts)
- 500 g peanuts
- 25 g fennel seeds
- 10 g cardamom
- 250 g dried dates
How to make it
1. Grind all the ingredients into a fine powder.
2. Store the powder in an airtight container.
3. Consume around 30 g daily with water or approximately 200 ml of milk.
Highlighting its nutritional value, Soni added, "This homemade protein powder ensures your body doesn't fall short of nutrients like potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc and fibre. The best part is that everyone at home can consume it, and it has zero side effects."
He concluded by encouraging people to prioritise wholesome, home-cooked foods over heavily processed alternatives. "Eat traditional homemade food and take care of your health."
While this homemade mix contains several nutrient-dense ingredients, its exact protein and micronutrient content depends on the quality and proportion of the ingredients used. Individual nutritional needs vary, so people with allergies, kidney disease, diabetes, or other medical conditions should consult a registered dietitian or healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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