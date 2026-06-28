‘Your body is screaming, you’re just not listening’: Fitness coach shares 7 health warning signs you should never ignore

Feeling constantly tired, struggling to recover after workouts, or noticing small changes like bleeding gums or skin tags? According to fitness coach Dan Go, these could be your body's way of signalling that something isn't right. In his June 27 Instagram post, Dan Go urged people not to ignore subtle health changes that often go unnoticed until they become more serious. (Also read: 46-year-old fitness coach lost 25 kg in 24 weeks without crash diets or starving; shares 3 simple rules he followed ) Constant fatigue, poor recovery post-workout, or unusual signs like bleeding gums can signal health problems. (Unsplash)

"Your body's breaking down, and you're ignoring it. Not dramatic. Just slow decay. Fatigue that doesn't go away. Recovery that takes forever. Brain fog that sticks around. Mood swings you can't explain. You blame work. You blame age. You blame luck. The truth? Neglect. Most guys have at least one sign they're unhealthy and have zero idea. They think it's normal. It's not. Your body is screaming. You're just not listening. Pay attention now or suffer later. What warning signs are you ignoring?” he wrote in the caption.

Here are the seven warning signs he says are worth paying attention to.

1. Keep your waist below half your height According to Dan, your waist-to-height ratio is a better indicator of metabolic health than BMI. “If your waist measures more than half your height, it’s a strong signal of visceral fat building up around your organs,” he wrote.