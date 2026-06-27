46-year-old fitness coach lost 25 kg in 24 weeks without crash diets or starving; shares 3 simple rules he followed

He believes consistency is easier when your day is planned in advance. "A routine keeps you in charge. When you plan your sleep, gym sessions and walks beforehand, life can't get in the way. No plan means no control. Pen and paper wins," he wrote.

According to Zeeshan, "Sleep and water are secret weapons. I went to bed by 10:30 pm every night and drank 3–4 litres of water daily. More sleep means more energy, and more water means less hunger. Simple."

Reflecting on his journey, Zeeshan wrote, "Not feeling full leads to cravings, cravings lead to junk food, and junk food leads to no results. So I followed three easy rules." (Also read: Cauliflower in brownies? Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala swaps flour and butter for this veggie )

Losing weight doesn’t always require restrictive diets or punishing workout routines. Zee Ali, a South Asian health and fitness expert, shared how he lost 25 kg in just six months by following a few simple, sustainable lifestyle habits. In his June 22 Instagram post, Zee opened up about his weight-loss journey, revealing the practical rules that helped him transform his health and physique.

3. Eat enough protein Protein played a key role in controlling hunger during his weight-loss journey. "Even though I was eating much less food overall, I kept my protein intake at 180–200 grams a day. It helped preserve my muscles, reduced my cravings, kept my metabolism high and helped burn belly fat faster," Zeeshan shared.

Summing up his transformation, he added, "That's it. No extreme diet. No starving myself. Just a simple routine repeated every day. I went from 101 kg to 76 kg in 24 weeks, fitter, leaner, stronger and happier at 46 years old."

While Zeeshan's experience highlights the importance of consistency, sleep, hydration and adequate protein, it's worth noting that protein needs vary from person to person depending on age, body weight, activity level and overall health. Consulting a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian can help determine the right nutrition plan for individual goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.