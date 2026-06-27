Cauliflower in brownies? Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala swaps flour and butter for this veggie

Introducing the recipe, she wrote, "This recipe sounds wrong… until the first bite. I know adding cauliflower to a brownie sounds questionable. But that's the fun of trying new recipes. Dark chocolate does the magic, the cauliflower keeps it soft and moist, and maple syrup is there only if you like it a little sweeter."

Brownies and cauliflower may sound like an unusual combination, but celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala , who has trained stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, says the unexpected pairing is worth trying. In her June 27 Instagram post, Yasmin shared a three-ingredient brownie recipe that swaps flour and butter for steamed cauliflower, creating a healthier dessert without sacrificing its rich chocolate flavour. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares 'easiest way' to transform jamun into your favourite frozen treat with this creamy kulfi recipe )

How to make cauliflower brownies Yasmin begins by steaming a small cauliflower until it is soft and fully cooked. While it's still hot, transfer it to a blender and add the dark chocolate chips. If you prefer a sweeter brownie, add a tablespoon of maple syrup.

Blend everything until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. Line a tray or container with parchment paper, pour in the mixture and spread it evenly. Freeze for 30 to 40 minutes, then slice into brownie squares and serve. She ended the post with a playful message for her followers, "Try it before you judge it."

Nutritional benefits Beyond its rich, fudgy texture, the recipe also packs a nutritional punch. Cauliflower is a good source of fibre, vitamin C, folate and antioxidants, while dark chocolate provides flavanols, compounds linked to heart and brain health when consumed in moderation. By replacing refined flour and butter with steamed cauliflower, the brownies offer extra nutrients and moisture, making them a healthier alternative to traditional brownies without compromising on taste.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.