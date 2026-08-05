Quote of the day by Kajol: 'My competition is against my over-critical self'

Kajol has spent over three decades entertaining audiences with memorable performances while staying true to herself. As she celebrates her 52nd birthday today, revisit one of her most relatable quotes on self-growth, resilience and why real success isn't about competing with others.

Kajol made the remark during an NDTV interview on July 2, 2023, while reflecting on her approach to acting and how she evaluates her performances. "My competition is against my over-critical self. Every project is about doing better than I did the last time, not about competing with someone else." (Also read: Quote of the day by Sonu Nigam: 'When the singer becomes the song, the singer doesn't exist anymore' )

What Kajol's quote means In a world where social media constantly encourages comparisons, Kajol's perspective offers a refreshing reminder that growth is deeply personal. Instead of measuring success against someone else's achievements, she focuses on improving with every project.

Her words encourage people to channel their energy into learning, reflecting and becoming better than they were yesterday. Self-improvement is a healthier and more sustainable goal than trying to outdo others because it shifts the focus from external validation to personal progress.