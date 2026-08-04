Microplastics are everywhere at home; 5 simple swaps you can make for a healthier lifestyle

Simple household swaps like glass containers, steel bottles and wooden utensils can help reduce everyday exposure to microplastics at home. (canva.com) Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → You probably do not think twice before pouring hot tea into a takeaway cup, reheating leftovers in a plastic container or grabbing a bottle of water before heading out. Plastic has quietly become part of almost every corner of our homes. The problem is not the plastic you can see. It is the tiny particles that break away over time.

Known as microplastics and nanoplastics, these particles have become a growing topic of medical research. Scientists have already found them in human blood, lungs, breast milk, the placenta and several other organs. While researchers are still studying their long-term impact on health, many doctors agree that cutting down unnecessary exposure is a sensible step. The good news is that you do not need to throw away everything you own. A few smart changes can make a real difference.

According to Prof. Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Padma Shri awardee, Senior Consultant Paediatrician, Paediatric Nephrologist and Founder of Zenre, microplastics enter the body through the air we breathe, the food we eat and even through contact with our skin. Once inside, they travel through the bloodstream and reach different organs.

He explains that research has identified microplastics in tissues including the brain, liver, kidneys, arteries and placenta. Laboratory studies suggest these particles can trigger oxidative stress, inflammation and cellular damage. "Micro- and nanoplastics enter the body through inhalation, ingestion and dermal contact. Once in the bloodstream, they circulate across different organs where they may contribute to inflammation and damage at the cellular level," he says.

Cancer specialists, though, urge people to keep the conversation balanced. According to Dr Darshana Rane, Consultant Medical Oncology at HCG Hospital, there is currently no conclusive evidence proving that microplastics directly cause cancer in humans. Most of the existing findings come from laboratory research, where scientists have observed inflammation, oxidative stress and changes within cells after exposure.

That does not mean the concern should be ignored. It simply means the science is still catching up. For now, reducing unnecessary exposure is a practical habit, much like limiting processed foods or wearing sunscreen. It is about making better choices, not living in fear.

5 simple swaps that can reduce microplastic exposure at home 1. Replace plastic food containers with glass Glass containers are one of the easiest upgrades you can make in your kitchen. They do not scratch easily, do not absorb food odours and are a safer choice for storing leftovers.

If you regularly reheat meals, transfer the food to a glass or ceramic dish instead of placing plastic containers inside the microwave.