How to protect your gut during monsoon season? Gastroenterologist Dr Pavan Dhoble shares 8 essential tips

During the rainy season, digestive problems accompanied by symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea and fever become more common. These health complaints are not coincidental.

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Dr Pavan Dhoble, consultant in gastroenterology at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, explained that they are linked to increased humidity and a higher risk of food and water contamination. Let's understand which common monsoon mistakes can make people more vulnerable to seasonal illnesses.

What are the common mistakes people make during monsoon that increase the risk of seasonal diseases? During monsoon season, some food and water habits, which may appear harmless and trivial, may actually increase risks of seasonal diseases.

Dr Dhoble identified the common mistakes: “Eating roadside or unhygienic or uncovered food, drinking untreated or unpurified water, consuming unwashed fruits and vegetables, storing leftovers incorrectly for long hours or leaving cooked food at room temperature are common mistakes.”

The gastroentrologist further stated that the increased humidity during the monsoon accelerates bacterial growth, making people more susceptible to gastroenteritis, typhoid, cholera, food poisoning, and hepatitis A and E. He also cautioned that symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and nausea should not be ignored. Maintaining proper food and water hygiene is therefore essential to prevent these infections.