How to protect your gut during monsoon season? Gastroenterologist Dr Pavan Dhoble shares 8 essential tips
From eating roadside food to not washing hands properly, know the mistakes you may make during rainy season which may cause digestive infections.
During the rainy season, digestive problems accompanied by symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea and fever become more common. These health complaints are not coincidental.
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Dr Pavan Dhoble, consultant in gastroenterology at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, explained that they are linked to increased humidity and a higher risk of food and water contamination. Let's understand which common monsoon mistakes can make people more vulnerable to seasonal illnesses.
What are the common mistakes people make during monsoon that increase the risk of seasonal diseases?
During monsoon season, some food and water habits, which may appear harmless and trivial, may actually increase risks of seasonal diseases.
Dr Dhoble identified the common mistakes: “Eating roadside or unhygienic or uncovered food, drinking untreated or unpurified water, consuming unwashed fruits and vegetables, storing leftovers incorrectly for long hours or leaving cooked food at room temperature are common mistakes.”
The gastroentrologist further stated that the increased humidity during the monsoon accelerates bacterial growth, making people more susceptible to gastroenteritis, typhoid, cholera, food poisoning, and hepatitis A and E. He also cautioned that symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and nausea should not be ignored. Maintaining proper food and water hygiene is therefore essential to prevent these infections.
How to keep your digestive system healthy during the rainy season?
The gastroentrologist shared these tips:
- Drink safe water: Consume only boiled or purified water to reduce the risk of waterborne infections.
- Choose freshly cooked meals: Prefer fresh homemade cooked meals.
- Store leftovers properly: Refrigerate leftovers within two hours in airtight containers.
- Maintain hand hygiene: Wash your hands thoroughly before cooking and eating.
- Avoid unhygienic outside food: Stay away from roadside food or meals prepared and stored in unhygienic conditions.
- Be cautious with raw foods: Avoid raw vegetables, salads and seafood from unreliable sources, as they may be contaminated.
- Include probiotic-rich foods: Add probiotic-rich foods like curd, yoghurt, and buttermilk to your diet to support digestion and gut health.
- Add immunity-supporting ingredients: Include ginger, garlic, citrus fruits and turmeric in your meals to support digestion and immunity.
When should you see a doctor?
Next, Dr Dhoble advised seeing a medical health expert if you are experiencing persistent diarrhoea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, or high fever. Ensure you get timely medical attention to avoid complications like dehydration and severe infections. So, while some digestive problems may be mild and subside after rest and hydration, some linger, suggesting it is more than a regular problem.
More about the expert: Dr Pavan Dhoble has over 10 years of experience.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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