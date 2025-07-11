How to recover from waterborne illnesses in monsoon: Experts share diet plan and what to eat for hepatitis, typhoid

Monsoon is an unpredictable season, not just for the skies, which can shift from a romantic drizzle to a flooding downpour, but also for your health. The same unpredictability applies to overall well-being as the season commonly makes you vulnerable to waterborne illnesses like diarrhoea, typhoid, and viral hepatitis. While medical treatments help in the recovery from these illnesses, supporting the recovery period with nutritious food helps to make a difference in how quickly you can regain your energy. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand more about waterborne illness, why they are prevalent in monsoon and what role diet plays in recovery. Water-borne diseases include signs like vomiting, stomach ache and more.(Shutterstock)

Dr GJ Singh, director of internal medicine at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, Kaushambi, shared that waterborne illness is a major public health concern because of poor eating habits and contaminated water.

Explaining the reasons behind the spike in illness in monsoon, he said, “Waterborne illnesses are a persistent health issue in India, particularly during the monsoon season when contamination of water sources becomes more common. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, especially in urban India, both youth and middle-aged individuals are increasingly dependent on outside and roadside food. This food, though convenient and often tempting, is frequently prepared under poor hygienic conditions and with contaminated water. Repeated exposure to such sources significantly increases the risk of developing waterborne illnesses. Recognising this trend is crucial in both preventing disease and promoting health awareness.”

Certain ailments are more common in monsoon, as Dr Singh added, “Among the most frequently encountered diseases in clinical practice are acute gastroenteritis, enteric fever (typhoid), and viral hepatitis (A and E).”

Shedding light on the benefits of diet for recovery, he noted, “While medical treatment is essential, dietary support plays a critical role in aiding recovery and preventing complications. Diet is not a substitute for medical therapy, but it is a powerful tool in supportive care. In my practice as an internal medicine consultant, I have seen how good nutritional choices can hasten recovery, improve patient comfort, and reduce complications.”

Complete diet plan for easy recovery from monsoon illness

Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle a holistic diet plan for recovery:

1. Focus on hydration:

Dehydration is a common effect of illnesses like diarrhoea and vomiting caused by contaminated water.

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day: plain water, ORS (oral rehydration solution), and clear soups are ideal.

Include coconut water, which is naturally rich in potassium and helps restore electrolyte balance.

2. Eat easy-to-digest, gut-friendly foods:

Choose bland, non-spicy foods that are easy on the stomach and won't irritate the digestive tract.

Avoid junk food, spicy meals, and heavily fried items, as they can worsen symptoms.

Eat small, frequent meals to prevent overburdening the gut.

3. Add hydrating fruits and vegetables:

Include water-rich fruits like watermelon, oranges, strawberries, and kiwi to help restore hydration and provide Vitamin C.

Add vegetables like cucumber and tomatoes that are gentle on the stomach and rich in nutrients.

4. Replenish electrolytes and nutrients:

Incorporate bananas, dark green leafy vegetables, and soups to provide essential minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium.

Warm soups (vegetable or chicken-based) can offer both comfort and nutrition while supporting hydration.

5. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks:

These can further dehydrate the body and irritate the digestive system, delaying recovery.

Post-recovery tips: Continue avoiding outside food even after symptoms subside to prevent reinfection. Gradually reintroduce regular meals with a focus on clean, home-cooked food.

Specific monsoon illness diet plan

Typhoid fever lasts for over a week.(Shutterstock)

Dr Singh shared a specific set of foods and beverages for common ailments that are frequently seen during the season:

1. Acute gastroenteritis

Characterised by diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration, acute gastroenteritis requires prompt rehydration.

ORS (oral rehydration solution), coconut water, lemon water with a pinch of salt and sugar, and rice kanji help restore lost fluids and electrolytes.

Once vomiting subsides, soft foods like khichdi, curd rice, boiled vegetables, and bananas can be introduced. Fatty, spicy, and raw foods should be avoided initially.

2. Enteric fever (Typhoid)

Caused by Salmonella typhi, this condition leads to high fever, weakness, and abdominal discomfort.

A soft, bland, high-calorie diet that’s low in fibre is ideal. Easily digestible foods like porridge, suji (semolina), dal water, and boiled eggs help maintain strength and promote healing. Small, frequent meals are often better tolerated.

3. Viral hepatitis (A and E)

These forms of hepatitis are also spread through contaminated food and water. Patients typically experience fatigue, jaundice, and appetite loss.

A liver-friendly diet is essential, low in fat, moderate in protein, and high in complex carbohydrates. Cooked vegetables, rice, chapati, fruits like papaya and apples, and adequate hydration help liver recovery. Alcohol, fried food, and spicy meals should be strictly avoided.

Prevention tips

Dr Singh further provided a few prevention tips that help in avoiding waterborne diseases:

Avoid roadside or unhygienic food, particularly during the monsoon.

Drink only boiled, filtered, or bottled water.

Eat freshly cooked meals; avoid raw salads or cut fruits from vendors.

Wash your hands thoroughly before eating.

Practice food hygiene at home, wash vegetables and fruits in clean water, and cook meats properly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.