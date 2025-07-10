Gastroenterologist shares dos and don'ts of diet for proper gut health in monsoon

Monsoon is one such season which, on the surface, may be pleasant for your senses, with scenic skies, the smell of rain, and cool breeze, but deep down, your gut health may not be enjoying it as much. It’s a damp season with a drop in temperature, high moisture content, stagnant water from flooding, and reduced sunlight, making it the ideal breeding ground for bacteria that can result in stomach infections and other gut issues if proper precautions are not adopted. But with the help of a few small tweaks to daily habits, you can reduce the risks of issues like indigestion, food poisoning and waterborne illnesses.

Stomach issues are common in monsoon. (Shutterstock)