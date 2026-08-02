Troubled by migraine? Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla warns against 5 common mistakes that make it worse
Taking the right steps at the right time can help provide relief from migraine, shares Dr Chawla, as he highlights five things to avoid.
The throbbing pain of migraine is becoming an increasingly common sensation in both the young and the old. The causes of the condition can be many, but there are some things people commonly do to try to relieve the discomfort.
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Taking to Instagram on July 31, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shared five mistakes people make at the time that can make the situation worse. They are presented as follows.
Mistake 1: Waiting too long to take your medicine
Not everyone is eager to take medicines, even when prescribed by the doctor. Some people often wait for the migraine to subside on its own.
According to Dr Chawla, “Migraine medicines work best when taken at the very beginning of the attack. Waiting until the pain becomes severe makes the headache much harder to control.”
Sometimes, the headache can extend for two to three days if a person does not take their medicine in time. This can ultimately lead to them requiring more painkillers.
Mistake 2: Taking painkillers too often
The complete reversal of the previous condition is also not a good choice. As Dr Chawla pointed out, “Overusing painkillers can actually lead to Medication Overuse Headache (MOH), where the medicine itself starts causing more headaches.”
He further cautioned that long-term overuse can also increase the risk of stomach ulcers and kidney damage.
Mistake 3: Ignoring your sleep schedule
Getting quality sleep every night is extremely important, and the lack of sleep is a common trigger for migraine for many.
“It's not just sleeping less that triggers migraine,” pointed out the neurologist. “Sleeping less than six hours, staying up late, or even oversleeping on weekends can trigger an attack.”
Mistake 4: Not knowing your triggers
People who regularly experience migraines should be aware of the triggers and take conscious steps to avoid them. It can be different for different people.
“Skipping breakfast, dehydration, weather changes, perfumes, chocolate and even certain foods can trigger migraines in some people,” noted Dr Chawla.
“Evidence shows that maintaining a headache diary to identify triggers and monitor your response to treatment can reduce migraine frequency over time,” he added.
Mistake 5: Thinking migraine is ‘just a headache’
While headache is a common symptom of migraine, they are not the same. As Dr Chawla pointed out, “Migraine is a neurological disorder and affects your quality of life. Along with headache, it can cause vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound, brain fog, vertigo and, in rare cases, even paralysis.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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