Troubled by migraine? Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla warns against 5 common mistakes that make it worse

Taking to Instagram on July 31, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shared five mistakes people make at the time that can make the situation worse. They are presented as follows.

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The throbbing pain of migraine is becoming an increasingly common sensation in both the young and the old. The causes of the condition can be many, but there are some things people commonly do to try to relieve the discomfort.

Mistake 1: Waiting too long to take your medicine Not everyone is eager to take medicines, even when prescribed by the doctor. Some people often wait for the migraine to subside on its own.

According to Dr Chawla, “Migraine medicines work best when taken at the very beginning of the attack. Waiting until the pain becomes severe makes the headache much harder to control.”

Sometimes, the headache can extend for two to three days if a person does not take their medicine in time. This can ultimately lead to them requiring more painkillers.

Mistake 2: Taking painkillers too often The complete reversal of the previous condition is also not a good choice. As Dr Chawla pointed out, “Overusing painkillers can actually lead to Medication Overuse Headache (MOH), where the medicine itself starts causing more headaches.”

He further cautioned that long-term overuse can also increase the risk of stomach ulcers and kidney damage.

Mistake 3: Ignoring your sleep schedule Getting quality sleep every night is extremely important, and the lack of sleep is a common trigger for migraine for many.

“It's not just sleeping less that triggers migraine,” pointed out the neurologist. “Sleeping less than six hours, staying up late, or even oversleeping on weekends can trigger an attack.”

Mistake 4: Not knowing your triggers People who regularly experience migraines should be aware of the triggers and take conscious steps to avoid them. It can be different for different people.

“Skipping breakfast, dehydration, weather changes, perfumes, chocolate and even certain foods can trigger migraines in some people,” noted Dr Chawla.

“Evidence shows that maintaining a headache diary to identify triggers and monitor your response to treatment can reduce migraine frequency over time,” he added.

Mistake 5: Thinking migraine is ‘just a headache’ While headache is a common symptom of migraine, they are not the same. As Dr Chawla pointed out, “Migraine is a neurological disorder and affects your quality of life. Along with headache, it can cause vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound, brain fog, vertigo and, in rare cases, even paralysis.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.