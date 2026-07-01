Migraine or headache? Doctors explain the difference, warning signs, and tools that may help

A migraine is a type of migraine headache that lasts over a period of time (many hours), has episodes that are mild to severe, is usually one-sided and is often associated with nausea and vomiting; there is a combination of sensitivity to light, sound, smell or a possible visual aura that occurs 30 to 60 minutes before the onset of pain. The most common migraine triggers are hormones, stress, some foods, lack of sleep, bright lights, very strong smells, changes in weather, etc.

The most common type of headache is the tension headache. They are often described as a dull, throbbing sensation around the forehead and back of the head, and can be triggered by stress, lack of rest, dehydration, fatigue, eye strain, not eating enough or skipping meals, and poor posture. Tension headaches can cause mild to moderate pain and usually do not prevent you from carrying out your normal day-to-day activities.

“Not all headaches are migraines, but all recurrent headaches deserve attention. Understanding the difference is the first step towards effective treatment and a better quality of life,” Dr Aditya Gupta, Director of Neurosurgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots .

Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.

How many times have you called every headache a migraine or every migraine "just a headache"? The two terms are often used interchangeably, but they aren't the same. Understanding the difference can help you manage symptoms better and know when it's time to seek medical advice. Both of these conditions are common, leading people to think the treatment is too similar. Most of the time, these get cured through medicine or rest, but the intense pain that occurs sometimes in the middle of nowhere disrupts the daily routine.

Healthy lifestyle habits can help you to manage your headaches and migraines effectively. Drink plenty of water, sleep at least 7 hours each night, eat meals regularly, manage your stress levels through exercise, and limit the amount of time spent on screens. Also, you may want to avoid headache triggers before they trigger a headache. You can relieve an episode of head pain by resting in a dark, quiet room or taking prescription or non-prescription medications that have been prescribed to you.

Consult with a doctor if headaches are recurring, intense, or change suddenly. See a physician immediately if headaches are accompanied by vision problems, weakness, confusion, fever, or difficulty speaking or have occurred after an injury. Seek medical advice if your migraine headaches are severe, increasing in frequency and not responding to your usual treatment.

The choice of tool to use will depend on how often you experience headaches and migraines, how severe your headaches and migraines are, and whether you received any referrals to a doctor.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.