​UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET provisional key releasing soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The NTA will display the Question Paper and the candidates' recorded attempted responses on the NTA website prior to the declaration of the result. The Question paper attempted and recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the results are declared under the RTI Act.

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200/- per answer key challenged, as a processing fee.

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