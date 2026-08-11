CJP's Abhijeet Dipke speaks to Devendra Mahto on video call: ‘He told me he was lathi-charged’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke spoke to Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days amid protests in Ranchi, over a video call on Monday night. Dipke affirmed CJP's support for Mahto and condemned the alleged police brutality at a Ranchi protest march. After speaking to Devendra Mahto, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke said, "Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman." (Instagram/ANI) Students and job aspirants have been protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations. On Monday, protesters took out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march to the state legislative assembly, during which police used lathicharges and water cannons to disperse the large crowd. Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, also joined the protest march despite his deteriorating health condition. ALSO READ | 'In complete solidarity': CJP joins Jharkhand students' protest in Ranchi, vows to 'provide all forms of support'

Following a day-long protest march, Mahto, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader, had to be admitted to Ranchi's Sadar Hospital on Monday. ‘Mahto is a true hero’: Dipke CJP's Abhijeet Dipke revealed in a social media post that he spoke to Mahto late night after the student leader was admitted to the hospital. Dipke claimed that during the call, Mahto allegedly told him that he was "lathi-charged" by the police and suffered injuries during the protest march. "Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain," Dipke wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of his video call with Mahto.

Condemning the alleged use of force, the CJP founder further said, "Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman." Dipke affirmed that the CJP firmly stands with Devendra Nath Mahto and his struggle. He called Mahto a "true hero," adding that the movement salutes his courage and strength. Water cannons, lathi charge at Ranchi protest The 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march on Monday turned chaotic after protesters clashed with the police, prompting authorities to resort to baton charge, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. While several protesters claimed they were injured in police action, police said that a section of demonstrators turned violent and pelted stones at security forces.

Police resorted to lathi charge and use of water cannons to disperse the crowd from outside the Jharkhand legislative assembly. (AFP)

At least 100 youth lathicharged, claims protesters An injured protester reportedly alleged that police subjected at least "100 young people" to a lathi charge during the protest march. "We were sitting outside the legislative assembly, waiting for the government (officials) to come and provide a response, but there was no sign of the government. However, the police arrived, and without any warning or prior exchange of words, they immediately started a lathi charge," Shivam, an injured protester, told news agency ANI. ALSO READ | ‘Use of force is wrong’: Rahul Gandhi on Jharkhand student protest crackdown He claimed to have suffered a hit on the back and the chest, alleging that his brother was also hit on the arm. "There are at least a hundred young people who were subjected to lathi charges. Look at their condition, they are in severe pain in their chests. They have been on hunger strike for nine days now," Shivam added.

An injured protester claimed that at least 100 youth at the protest march were subjected to lathi charge. (ANI Video Grab)

Another protester, Vikram Kumar, criticised the Hemant Soren-led government for the police action. He said, "Hemant Soren ji, you should not have done this. We were protesting peacefully. We did not even hurl any abuses. Suddenly, the police launched a lathi charge. This is not good." Cops defend use of 'mild, minimum force' Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC), Manjunath Bhajantri, defended the use of "mild force" during the protest, saying that the action was prompted after a "stone was thrown" at a jawan and provoking attempts by some "anti-social elements." During a press conference, Bhajantri said police exercised restraint throughout the protest march and "used mild force" only after a jawan's life was allegedly at risk. ALSO READ | Ex-JPSC head arrested, police vs protesters in Jharkhand assembly march: 5 key developments amid student stir The DC noted that students had launched an indefinite protest on July 24 without permission. Given the upcoming Durand Cup and Tribal festival, Bhajantri said a request was made to relocate the protesters. Following this, the protest site was moved to the Jaipal Singh Stadium on July 28, he added.

Water cannons were also used during Monday's 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march in Ranchi. (ANI)

As the protest continued, dialogue between a student delegation and a state government panel also took place. Bhajantri said that throughout the protests, police teams "strove to avoid using force." "Amidst this, certain anti-social elements attempted to provoke the police and officials; a stone was thrown at a jawan, and another jawan was being crushed by the crowd, placing his life in danger. Consequently, the police used mild force to rescue the jawan," the DC added. The senior police official further stated that protesters refused to be dispersed despite repeated appeals by security forces and magistrates. "Therefore, mild force was used to remove them and normalise the situation," he added. Bhajantri said the protesting students also demonstrated great restraint, even though "certain anti-social elements tried to incite trouble and subjected the police to verbal abuse and shoving." Jharkhand BJP calls for 'statewide bandh' today The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jharkhand unit president Aditya Sahu announced the call for a 'statewide band' on Tuesday. Sahu told ANI that the decision was taken to protest against "injustice and atrocities" faced by students. ALSO READ | Prakash Raj condemns use of tear gas in Jharkhand student protest crackdown: 'This brutality will not work anymore "It is because of the injustice and atrocities inflicted upon our children and students, the selling of jobs, the leaking of exam papers beforehand, and the barbaric manner in which lathis were rained down on our children's bodies," he said.

Smoke fills the area as security forces fire tear gas shells to disperse student protesters marching towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi on Monday. (PTI)