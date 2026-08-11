CJP's Abhijeet Dipke speaks to Devendra Mahto on video call: ‘He told me he was lathi-charged’
Abhijeet Dipke claimed Devendra Mahto told him that he was lathi charged before being admitted to hospital, adding that he was also experiencing chest pain.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke spoke to Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days amid protests in Ranchi, over a video call on Monday night. Dipke affirmed CJP's support for Mahto and condemned the alleged police brutality at a Ranchi protest march.
Students and job aspirants have been protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations. On Monday, protesters took out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march to the state legislative assembly, during which police used lathicharges and water cannons to disperse the large crowd.
Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, also joined the protest march despite his deteriorating health condition.
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Following a day-long protest march, Mahto, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader, had to be admitted to Ranchi's Sadar Hospital on Monday.
‘Mahto is a true hero’: Dipke
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke revealed in a social media post that he spoke to Mahto late night after the student leader was admitted to the hospital.
Dipke claimed that during the call, Mahto allegedly told him that he was "lathi-charged" by the police and suffered injuries during the protest march.
"Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain," Dipke wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of his video call with Mahto.
Condemning the alleged use of force, the CJP founder further said, "Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman."
Dipke affirmed that the CJP firmly stands with Devendra Nath Mahto and his struggle. He called Mahto a "true hero," adding that the movement salutes his courage and strength.
Water cannons, lathi charge at Ranchi protest
The 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march on Monday turned chaotic after protesters clashed with the police, prompting authorities to resort to baton charge, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
While several protesters claimed they were injured in police action, police said that a section of demonstrators turned violent and pelted stones at security forces.
At least 100 youth lathicharged, claims protesters
An injured protester reportedly alleged that police subjected at least "100 young people" to a lathi charge during the protest march.
"We were sitting outside the legislative assembly, waiting for the government (officials) to come and provide a response, but there was no sign of the government. However, the police arrived, and without any warning or prior exchange of words, they immediately started a lathi charge," Shivam, an injured protester, told news agency ANI.
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He claimed to have suffered a hit on the back and the chest, alleging that his brother was also hit on the arm. "There are at least a hundred young people who were subjected to lathi charges. Look at their condition, they are in severe pain in their chests. They have been on hunger strike for nine days now," Shivam added.
Another protester, Vikram Kumar, criticised the Hemant Soren-led government for the police action. He said, "Hemant Soren ji, you should not have done this. We were protesting peacefully. We did not even hurl any abuses. Suddenly, the police launched a lathi charge. This is not good."
Cops defend use of 'mild, minimum force'
Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC), Manjunath Bhajantri, defended the use of "mild force" during the protest, saying that the action was prompted after a "stone was thrown" at a jawan and provoking attempts by some "anti-social elements."
During a press conference, Bhajantri said police exercised restraint throughout the protest march and "used mild force" only after a jawan's life was allegedly at risk.
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The DC noted that students had launched an indefinite protest on July 24 without permission. Given the upcoming Durand Cup and Tribal festival, Bhajantri said a request was made to relocate the protesters. Following this, the protest site was moved to the Jaipal Singh Stadium on July 28, he added.
As the protest continued, dialogue between a student delegation and a state government panel also took place. Bhajantri said that throughout the protests, police teams "strove to avoid using force."
"Amidst this, certain anti-social elements attempted to provoke the police and officials; a stone was thrown at a jawan, and another jawan was being crushed by the crowd, placing his life in danger. Consequently, the police used mild force to rescue the jawan," the DC added.
The senior police official further stated that protesters refused to be dispersed despite repeated appeals by security forces and magistrates. "Therefore, mild force was used to remove them and normalise the situation," he added.
Bhajantri said the protesting students also demonstrated great restraint, even though "certain anti-social elements tried to incite trouble and subjected the police to verbal abuse and shoving."
Jharkhand BJP calls for 'statewide bandh' today
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jharkhand unit president Aditya Sahu announced the call for a 'statewide band' on Tuesday.
Sahu told ANI that the decision was taken to protest against "injustice and atrocities" faced by students.
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"It is because of the injustice and atrocities inflicted upon our children and students, the selling of jobs, the leaking of exam papers beforehand, and the barbaric manner in which lathis were rained down on our children's bodies," he said.
Sahu alleged that tear gas shells and "other projectiles" were fired even in broad daylight, leaving hundreds of children injured.
"That is why, in their support, BJP workers will take to the streets tomorrow and bring Jharkhand to a standstill," he added.
Ranchi DC Manjunath Bhajantri urged everyone to peacefully observe the bandh, in coordination with the district administration and the police. He warned that appropriate action will be taken if anyone attempts to disrupt law and order, peace, or incite violence.
(with inputs from ANI, PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More