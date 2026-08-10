‘Use of force is wrong’: Rahul Gandhi on Jharkhand student protest crackdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose party is a partner in the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, said on Monday evening that use of force against protesting students is wrong: “Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions." Security personnel try to stop student protesters and job aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand legislative assembly in Ranchi on Monday, August 10, 2026. (PTI Photo) "The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately,” the Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) posted on X. This came as protesters marching to the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha closed in on the building around 6 pm in spite of batons and tear gas being used by the police. Follow: Live updates on Jharkhand protest here

Rahul's stance Last week, during an ask-me-anything session on social media, Rahul Gandhi was urged to support the student protest going on in Jharkhand over alleged exam irregularities. Rahul has been demanding accountability from Union home minister Amit Shah over the Delhi Police action on protesters during the July 20 Parliament march by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Responding to the question on Jharkhand, Gandhi said, “The student protests happening in the country are against the education system. I have said it clearly that our education system is collapsed, expensive, and oppressive. Every government must listen to students and take actions to change the education system, whether it is Congress, Union government, or Jharkhand.” Minister points finger at BJP Inside the Jharkhand assembly on Monday, before proceedings were adjourned for the day, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) minister Sudivya Kumar accused the state's main opposition BJP of “hijacking” the students' agitation. Replying to a question on the students' protest during Zero Hour in the assembly, the state's higher and technical education minister said the students had been holding a peaceful and democratic agitation. He cautioned that the BJP's “anarchist elements” would be responsible for any violence.

“The government made every effort to resolve the students' issues. The agitating students would have accepted the government's proposal, but the BJP hijacked the protest and misled them into holding today's agitation,” Kumar claimed. He was replying to a question by Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee, who sought details on the government's talks with the protesting students. Chatterjee belongs to the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, which is also a partner in the Hemant Soren-led government. Minister Kumar said the agitation stemmed from alleged irregularities in the preliminary test of the 14th JPSC examination. The government ordered a CID probe after receiving indications of irregularities, following which the JPSC chairman resigned and 19 people were arrested, he said. (The former JPSC chairman was also arrested after this statement.) “Digital and documentary evidence has also been seized, which will assist the investigation,” Kumar said. He said the government subsequently constituted a high-level committee, on the chief minister's directive, to engage with the students and address their concerns. The panel comprised Kumar, Dipika Pandey Singh, Sanjay Prasad Yadav and Chamra Linda.