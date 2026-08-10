Adnan Sami reveals how he lost 120 kg after doctor warned him in front of his father that he had only 6 months to live

Singer and musician Adnan Sami has spoken about the difficult period of his life when a doctor told him that he had only six months left if he did not do something to reduce his weight. At the time, he weighed around 230 kg and was largely confined to his bed. Recently, he talked about the scare, his father’s response and how he managed to lose around 120 kg after the frightening diagnosis. Adnan Sami reveals what pushed him to lose 120 kg after doctor warned he had just 6 months.

The warning that changed everything In an interview with Zoom, Adnan Sami said that he found himself in a situation wherein his health had severely declined. He had become so heavy that basic movement had become a struggle for him. He spent most of his time lying on the bed. During his medical check up, the doctor warned him that if he continued living the same way, his parents could find him dead within six months.

The singer stated that the news was difficult to process since his father was present when the doctor announced the prognosis. “It was a huge jolt. What made it even worse was that my father was sitting next to me when the doctor said it. I was more upset that he said it in front of my father because your loved ones react far more emotionally than you do. They love you and care for you,” he said.

His father’s words became the turning point At first, Adnan did his best to brush off this shocking statement from the doctor, stating that it was an absolute overreaction. But his dad saw that his son was getting sick right before his very eyes and wasn’t going to take it lying down. He confronted Adnan and stated that the doctor’s opinion was absolutely correct.

Things came to a head later that night when his father started crying, pleading with Adnan not to put his parents through the agony of outliving their child. That heartbreaking moment gave him the push he desperately needed. He promised his dad he would get his act together and fix his health once and for all.