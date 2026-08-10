Amruta Khanvilkar issues legal warning over reports of separation from Himanshu Malhotra: ‘Baseless and defamatory’

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar has taken a stand against media reports pertaining to her marriage with actor Himanshu Malhotra, issuing a legal notice that warns the media and all social networking sites against indulging in the circulation of defamatory information regarding their personal life. Their lawyers issued a strongly worded notice, making it clear that any unverified claims or invasion of privacy could invite legal action. This notice was issued soon after reports were released stating that Amruta and Himanshu have been living apart from each other for the last 18 months. Amruta Khanvilkar issues legal notice over marriage reports with Himanshu Malhotra, warns against defamatory claims.

Amruta Khanvilkar's legal team issues warning In a statement dated August 10, 2026, Amruta's legal representatives addressed the reports in a strong statement which read, “It has come to our attention that certain online, social media and digital platforms are circulating content concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar and her personal life, which is baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy.”

The legal team acknowledged the importance of freedom of expression but drew a line at what it described as defamatory or misleading reporting. It added, “While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously.”

The statement also warned that those found responsible could face legal consequences. It said, “Wherever supported by available evidence, appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing, circulating or sharing such content, in accordance with applicable law.”

Her team further said that instances of such content are being tracked and recorded for possible legal action, concluding, “All such instances are being monitored and documented for appropriate legal recourse.”