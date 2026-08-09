Exclusive | Sonu Nigam on singing Mohammed Rafi's song during surgery: Singing in the OT just happened organically

Explaining how he ended up singing during the procedure, the 53-year-old says, “Singing in the OT just happened organically. Dr Nilesh Sathbhai is an admirer of mine and he was playing my songs during the surgery.” The songs being played, he reveals, were from Rafi Resurrected, his album with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, in which he recreated songs by the legendary singer. “As the surgery was happening, between some songs, there were a couple of songs that came without the voice. And as it came without the voice, the song was playing, but there was no voice. So, organically, I started singing,” he recalls.

“It’s been happening for some time. I had a surgery four months back to remove it, but it has come back again. I think it’s got to do with some arthritis condition that I have in my bones, probably,” he shares. With the growth having returned, Nigam says there is no definite course of action yet. “We have to wait and watch. It’s come out the second time,” he adds.

On Sunday, singer Sonu Nigam shared a video of himself crooning late singer Mohammed Rafi’s Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki (Dulari, 1949) while lying on an operating table undergoing surgery. The unusual moment left fans concerned and wondering what had happened. Nigam now tells us that the surgery was related to a recurring growth on his left ring finger.

The unexpected performance turned into a memorable moment for everyone in the operating room. “They really enjoyed it. And they actually said that this has never happened, that a patient is singing for the doctors while they do surgery. And I also enjoyed it because these are songs that are so close to my heart,” says Nigam.

He reveals that he sang two to three songs for the doctors and was the one who suggested that they record the moment. “So I sang a couple of songs. This is just one song. I sang about two, three songs for them. So it became a very endearing moment. All the doctors were really happy. And I also asked them if they wanted to record it, they could record it as a memory. So they recorded it and then sent it to me. And that’s when we posted it,” he says.

Despite the health setback, the singer says he has no plans to slow down. “I’m not on a break at all. In fact, somebody has organised a birthday party for me. And, of course, I was singing yesterday also. After the surgery, day before yesterday, I went for the launch of my song Chunni. So yes, I’ve been on the move right now, even after the surgery,” he ends.