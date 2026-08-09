Is AI about to shape the way we really look? Dermatologist Dr Priyanka Sharma explains its role in aesthetic treatments

In recent times, AI has allowed people to modify their looks in the virtual world, but now it is also reshaping how people who are undergoing aesthetic treatments can look in reality. Also Read | What can your nails say about your health? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 insights In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, dermatologist Dr Priyanka Sharma shared that artificial intelligence is transforming aesthetic medicine by making consultations more precise, personalised, and transparent. “While there is growing interest in cosmetic dermatology, many individuals remain hesitant to undergo aesthetic procedures due to the fear of looking unnatural or overdone,” she stated. “One of the most meaningful applications of AI in this space is its ability to create realistic treatment simulations, allowing patients to preview potential outcomes before a procedure is performed.”

According to the dermatologist, this helps set realistic expectations and reassures patients that aesthetic treatments are designed to enhance their natural features rather than alter their identity. How AI helps in facial mapping Dr Sharma shared that AI-powered facial mapping uses advanced imaging technology to analyse various aspects of the face, including facial symmetry, skin texture, pigmentation, wrinkles, pore size, volume loss, and early signs of ageing. “This detailed assessment provides objective insights into an individual's facial anatomy and skin health, enabling dermatologists to develop highly personalised treatment plans based on data rather than visual assessment alone,” she highlighted.

AI can aid in facial mapping that guides cosmetic treatment. (Pexel)