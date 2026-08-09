Inside one of ‘world’s most expensive hotels’ where rooms cost ₹2.5 lakh to ₹6.8 crore a night. Watch

The destination was the Waldorf Astoria Maldives, where Jordan stayed in an overwater villa. “It’s been my dream to stay in an overwater bungalow in the Maldives for so long now, and the fact that I’m finally here, it’s just so special,” he said.

Jordan’s trip began with an all-business-class flight to Malé. He described the airline experience, which included leather seats, welcome drinks, slippers and fully lie-flat seats. After landing in the Maldives , he was picked up privately at the airport and taken to the resort by yacht.

“I am about to fly to the most expensive hotel in the world. The very cheapest room you can book here is $3,000 a night ( ₹2.5 lakh) and rooms go up to $80,000 ( ₹6.8 crore). Are the bed sheets made out of gold? I have questions,” Jordan said.

A stay at one of the Maldives’ most luxurious resorts can cost thousands of dollars a night, with its most exclusive accommodation reportedly reaching $80,000 ( ₹76.2 lakh). Travel vlogger Jordan, aka Counting Countries, shared a detailed tour of his experience at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives in a March 2025 YouTube video, giving viewers a glimpse inside his overwater villa, the resort’s lavish amenities, dining experiences and more. (Also read: Travel vlogger takes ‘world’s most expensive first-class flight’ from Dubai to London: ‘It’s literally an apartment’ )

Inside the overwater villa Jordan’s villa featured a large private deck overlooking the ocean, a hanging bed, a private plunge pool, outdoor seating and direct access to the water. The spacious interior also included a large bedroom, double sinks, an ocean-facing bathtub and both indoor and outdoor showers.

The villa he booked was the resort’s King Reef Overwater Villa, described by Jordan as the cheapest room category available at the property. Despite being the entry-level option, he said the accommodation felt more like a massive suite. “The best part of this entire experience? It’s completely free. Well, other than the food, I have to pay for. It’s like $200 ( ₹17,000) a meal, but we’re not going to talk about that yet,” he said.

From snorkelling to an extravagant breakfast The experience extended well beyond the villa. Jordan went snorkelling in the clear waters surrounding the property, explored the island by bicycle, used the resort’s pools and tried several water-based activities. He also described the breakfast spread as one of the most impressive he had seen, with Indian, American and other food stations, along with fresh noodles, crepes, smoothies and more.

The resort also offered personalised service throughout his stay. Jordan said staff members brought him chilled water, juice and towels without him having to ask. “I think the thing that sets this place apart from anywhere else I’ve ever stayed is just the level of service,” he said.

An $80,000 private island and 13 restaurants The resort has 119 villas and bungalows, according to Jordan. For guests willing to spend significantly more, an entire private island can reportedly be rented for $80,000 per night.

The property also has 13 restaurants. Jordan visited an overwater Chinese restaurant and tried its seven-course tasting menu, which included lobster, seafood noodles and Peking duck. He described the meal as one of the best he had experienced. “One of the best meals I’ve ever had. One of the best hotel stays I’ve ever had,” he concluded.