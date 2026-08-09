Mahesh Babu doesn’t eat curd rice: Doctor decodes diet secrets behind 51-year-old Telugu actor's 'ageless' look

According to Dr Pal, the mechanical process behind Mahesh's diet comes down to gut microflora: "When you eat vegetables, the fibre in them feeds your good gut bacteria. Good gut bacteria reduce inflammation. Lower inflammation improves skin texture, glow and ageing. This is called the gut-skin axis. Just like the brain-gut axis." Also read | Dietician explains if lactose-intolerant people are missing out on calcium; suggests 5 alternatives for dairy-free diet

In the video discussing the actor's diet, Dr Pal said, "Mahesh Babu says he doesn't eat burgers, only vegetables. People keep asking how he looks the same year after year. And his secret to youth is eating vegetables."

"He doesn't eat anything. Now everything makes sense," Dr Palaniappan Manickam – a US-based gastroenterologist and director of Preventive Gastroenterology in California, known online as Dr Pal – shared in January 2026 YouTube video.

In a 2022 Vanitha TV interview, when asked to choose among pastry, a burger, or curd rice , the actor revealed he eats none of them, saying he avoids dairy and bread and does not even come close to a burger. For medical experts analysing the relationship between nutrition and longevity, Mahesh's strict, plant-heavy discipline focuses on a fundamental dermatological principle: the gut-skin axis.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu turned 51 on August 9, 2026, and fans were once again left marvelling at his ‘ageless’ and 'glamorous' looks. But it turns out, his secret to defying time isn't found in expensive skincare — it rests on what he leaves off his plate. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based doctor and health content creator, had earlier said that treating the skin requires looking deep inside the digestive tract. “When your gut is stressed and inflamed, your face becomes the billboard for that dysfunction,” Dr Rajan explained in a 2025 Instagram post.

He added, “When your gut barrier is disrupted, pro-inflammatory chemicals escape into your bloodstream and this can fuel systemic inflammation, which can show up as breakouts, redness, and even eczema flare-ups. Studies consistently show that people with acne, psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea have altered gut microbiomes and reduced levels of beneficial bacteria.”

3 things you need for gut-skin health To harness the gut-skin connection for healthier skin, Dr Rajan recommended three core dietary and lifestyle adjustments:

⦿ Prioritise fibre: “Most people eat under 15 grams of fibre a day. We need at least 30 grams or more for optimal gut function,” Dr Rajan said, adding, “Prebiotic fibres feed bacteria, which produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate. This helps to regulate the immune system, which influences the skin, and supports balanced sebum or oil production.”

⦿ Eat more colours: “Your gut bacteria love polyphenols, and your skin loves them even more,” shared Dr Rajan, pointing to vibrant vegetables. Foods like carrots, peppers, and tomatoes are packed with carotenoids. Beta-carotene, lycopene, and astaxanthin act like an internal sunscreen, reducing oxidative stress and improving skin texture and glow, he added

⦿ Manage stress: Chronic stress triggers a feedback loop. “When you're stressed, this can cause gut dysbiosis, which can then lead to skin issues, which can cause more stress about your skin, then leading to more gut dysbiosis,” Dr Rajan warned.

While skipping dairy, bread, and burgers like Mahesh Babu may require extraordinary willpower, the underlying science offers a clear takeaway for anyone seeking a healthier glow. As Dr Rajan summarised: “Good skin isn't just what you put on your face. It's what you feed your microbes.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.