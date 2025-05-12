Dietician explains if lactose-intolerant people are missing out on calcium; suggests 5 alternatives for dairy-free diet

Lactose intolerance, which affects gut health, often compels one to remove all dairy from their diet, such as milk, cheese, yoghurt, and butter. With most dairy products being rich sources of calcium, it's only natural to be concerned about your calcium intake. Calcium is one of the fundamental nutrients for bone and teeth health. Calcium deficiency increases the risk of fractures, low bone density, osteoporosis, and many other serious health conditions. So, you cannot afford this gap in your nutrition as you eliminate all dairy products. Instead, you can add alternatives to address this concern. Dairy products like cheese, milk cause stomach issues in lactose-intolerant people.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Suvarna Sawant, Chief Dietitian and Hod, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, shared the impact of lactose intolerance on calcium intake and recommended some Indian-foods to boost calcium while staying on a dairy-free diet.

Answering whether people on a dairy-free diet are losing out on significant calcium intake, Suvarna Sawant said, "While lactose intolerance or skipping dairy products itself doesn’t impact a person’s ability to absorb calcium, they do miss out on the calcium provided by the dairy products. Hence, all lactose-intolerant individuals need to include foods that can provide 1,000–1,200 mg of calcium in their diet daily to address the gap."

Suvarna Sawant shared a comprehensive guide that addresses all the common questions regarding a dairy-free diet.

What are the risks of calcium deficiency?

Calcium deficiency means the bones are brittle, more likely to fracture.(Unsplash )

Research has proved that calcium deficiency can cause weaker bones, as the nutrient is important for maintaining bone density. Lower bone density may lead to osteoporosis, meaning the bones become porous and may break easily after minor falls, especially in women after menopause.

These individuals may suffer fragility fractures of the hip, wrist, or spine, which, especially in seniors, can be extremely painful and limit mobility, ultimately affecting their quality of life.

Even children who avoid milk and don’t have a rich calcium source in their diet report slower bone growth and more pre-pubertal fractures.

Some youngsters, with a prolonged dairy-free diet and lack of Vitamin D, may also suffer from Rickets-like deformities.

5 Indian foods and beverages for calcium intake

1. Til or sesame seeds:

Sesame seeds are found in many Indian dishes. (Shutterstock)

Til or sesame seeds (til) are the richest non-dairy source of calcium, with 100 grams providing about 975 mg.

Sprinkling roasted til on vegetables or routine consumption of til-gud chikkis or til chutneys can be effective.

2. Almonds:

Almond milk is one of the prominent alternatives.(Shutterstock)

A 100-gram serving of badams (almonds) can offer about 269 mg of calcium.

Many households have the practice of soaking almonds in water and having them for breakfast, which is an efficient way to address daily calcium intake.

One can also opt for badam milk made with plant-based beverages.

3. Sarson ka saag:

Sarson Ka Saag is popular in North India.(Shutterstock)

Especially in northern states, there is a high intake of sarson ka saag (mustard greens), which are also a rich source of calcium.

A 100-gram serving of mustard greens provides about 115 mg of calcium.

The classic dish, sarson da saag with makki roti and a dash of lemon, can aid calcium absorption.

4.Tofu or soya paneer:

Tofu is an alternative to traditional paneer. (Shutterstock)

A slightly uncommon but firm tofu or soya paneer is also a rich source of calcium, with 100 grams offering about 345 mg of calcium.

It can be stir-fried or added to gravies to be included in the diet.

5. Soy milk:

Soy milk is one of the alternatives to regular dairy milk.(Shutterstock)

Soy milk can also be a rich source of calcium, with a standard teacup offering about 299 mg of calcium.

Some studies have shown that it can be absorbed as easily as cow’s milk by our bodies.

Soy milk can be used in the same way as cow’s milk by making a banana and oats smoothie, or used for chai and coffee if it suits one’s taste.

The dietician concluded, “It’s always advisable to consult with your dietician or an endocrinologist to know your body’s exact calcium demand and find foods that complement each other and suit your body.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.