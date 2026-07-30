Khushi Kapoor is bringing capris back and honestly, we're ready for it: Here's how to style the trend

Once considered a Y2K staple, capris have been making their way back onto international runways, celebrity wardrobes and street style feeds. While the silhouette has often divided opinion, the latest styling approach is less about recreating the 2000s and more about giving the cropped trouser a polished, contemporary update. Khushi's look is a perfect example of how to wear capris without making them feel dated.

Just when we thought capri pants had been left behind in the early 2000s, Khushi Kapoor has quietly made a strong case for their return. The actor recently shared pictures from her holiday, stepping out in a pair of classic blue denim capris styled with a cropped white blouse, ballet flats, a printed headscarf and a shoulder bag. The look felt effortless, nostalgic and refreshingly wearable, proving that the divisive silhouette might just be fashion's next comeback.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

Why Khushi Kapoor's outfit works The secret lies in balance. Instead of pairing capris with loud Y2K accessories, Khushi kept the overall outfit clean and relaxed. Her crisp white cropped blouse added softness, while the mid-wash denim capris created a casual, everyday feel. Ballet flats, another trend currently dominating fashion, made the outfit feminine without trying too hard.

The printed headscarf added a subtle vintage touch, while the shoulder bag completed the look without overwhelming it. Together, the pieces felt effortless rather than overly styled.

How to style capri pants in 2026:

Pair them with crisp shirts An oversized white shirt tucked loosely into capris instantly elevates the silhouette. Roll up the sleeves, add minimal jewellery and finish with loafers or ballet flats for a look that works from brunch to shopping trips.

Choose clean, structured tops Since capris naturally cut the leg line, fitted tops, corset-inspired blouses and tailored waistcoats help create balance. Avoid overly long tops that can make the proportions feel off.

Ballet flats are their best friend If Khushi Kapoor's look proves anything, it's that ballet flats and capris are a surprisingly chic combination. They soften the outfit while keeping it elegant and comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Add a silk scarf A headscarf instantly gives the outfit a European summer feel. If wearing one on your head isn't your style, tie it around your ponytail or handbag instead.

Keep accessories minimal Capris already make a statement because of their distinctive length. Instead of layering chunky jewellery, stick to delicate earrings, slim watches and classic handbags.

The best colours to try Blue denim remains the easiest option, but neutral shades like white, beige, black and olive green feel equally sophisticated. These colours make capris easier to pair with existing wardrobe staples and look more timeless than bright, heavily embellished versions.

Who can wear capris? The answer is everyone. The trick isn't your height or body type; it's choosing the right fit. Look for straight or slim silhouettes that hit just below the knee or mid-calf, depending on your proportions. High-waisted styles generally create a more flattering shape and pair well with cropped tops or tucked-in shirts.

Should you try the trend? Fashion's biggest comebacks often happen when they're styled differently from how we remember them. Khushi Kapoor's latest look proves capris don't have to feel like a throwback. Styled with clean separates, classic accessories and modern footwear, they can look surprisingly current.

If you've been looking for a fresh denim trend beyond wide-leg jeans and barrel silhouettes, capris might just deserve a second chance.