Step inside Elvish Yadav's Gurgaon bungalow featuring a dreamy staircase, luxe interiors and lavish details
Here’s a sneak peek into Elvish Yadav’s home in Gurgaon, featuring an eye-catching dream staircase and plush décor.
Elvish Yadav, an Indian YouTuber, singer, and television personality, gave a house tour to Nayandeep Rakshit on June 30th, 2026. Known for his comedy skits, vlogs, and social commentary, Elvish’s residence in Gurgaon is no less than a dream Bungalow. Let’s take a closer look at his home.
Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai
Inside Elvish’s bungalow
Elvish’s house speaks a contemporary architectural language, where sharp geometric forms and layered balconies create a striking visual identity. The façade is framed with oversized charcoal-grey structural elements that give the building a bold and sculptural appearance. The house features expansive glass railings, deep overhangs, and recessed lighting, which add a sense of sophistication, making the exterior feel more like a luxury boutique residence.
Into the living and dining room
Stepping inside, the interiors reflect a seamless blend of modern luxury and understated elegance. The formal living room is anchored by plush L-shaped sectional sofas in shades of grey, paired with sculptural blue accent chairs that introduce depth and character. The dining area embraces a timeless aesthetic with a marble-top dining table surrounded by upholstered chairs in soft ivory tones. The staircase itself becomes an architectural statement, featuring elegant wrought-iron balustrades with intricate detailing, polished wooden handrails, and marble treads.
Into the bedrooms
The bedrooms continue the minimalist luxury theme with upholstered beds, padded feature walls, and a restrained colour palette of cream, beige, and soft greys. The parents’ bedroom showcases a dramatic floor-to-ceiling upholstered headboard accented with slim brass trims and warm ambient lighting, creating a boutique hotel-like ambience.
Outdoor lounge area
One of the most appealing features is the upper-level lounge or terrace seating area, where woven outdoor furniture is arranged against expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing. The panoramic views, abundant daylight, and relaxed seating create a tranquil retreat within the home. This space effortlessly blurs the line between indoors and outdoors, offering an ideal setting for morning coffee, evening conversations, or quiet moments while overlooking the city skyline.
Who is Elvish Yadav?
Born on September 14, 1997, Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber, singer, and television personality. He gained recognition on YouTube through his comedy skits, vlogs, and social commentary. Elvish became the first wild card contestant to lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy in 2023. He also appeared in reality shows such as MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross as a gang leader and Colours TV's Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment in 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More