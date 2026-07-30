Zendaya at Spider-Man Brand New Day London premiere with Tom Holland serves an enchanting look in white bedazzled gown
Zendaya shines in a stunning white Tamara Ralph gown at the London premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring a mermaid skirt and a plunging neckline.
The London premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square saw Zendaya arriving for the press photocall dressed in an embellished Tamara Ralph gown. The actor, who has been donning all-black looks for the promotions of the film, traded gothic black for a dreamy, pristine white look.
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Styled by Law Roach, the white gown is from Australian designer Tamara Ralph’s fall 2026 couture collection. Shown as the second look on the runway during the Paris Couture Week in early July 2026, the ethereal dress was designed with an hourglass shape in cascading ivory fabric.
A dazzling ivory moment
Zendaya's fresh-off-the-runway Tamara Ralph gown for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere is a piece of jewellery in itself with cool details. The ensemble features a mermaid skirt with layered ivory panels that flow into a train trailing behind her as she walks the red carpet.
The fitted bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline added a touch of sensuality, and the gold baguette gems embroidered throughout the ensemble lent a bit of sparkle. Cape-like strands – embellished with the same golden gems – draped over her shoulders and wrapped around her arms give a finishing touch to the dress.
The accessories
Zendaya and Law Roach have mastered the art of method dressing. This time, they gave a subtle nod to the film by pinning a small gold spider designed by Keren Wolf on the back. She further accessorised the ensemble with Mouawad jewellery, including diamond earrings and rings.
For her hair, she chose long, wavy tresses for this look, parted in the centre and left loose to cascade down her back, creating a goddess-like frame. For the glam, she went with feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, a dewy base, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, navigating an alternate world where he’s been completely forgotten, only to come face to face with a new adversary to save the people he loves. The film hits theatres in India on July 30, 2026, a day before the world premiere on July 31.
Apart from Tom, the film also stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Other cast members who will appear in the movie include Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (The Punisher) and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk. Sadie Sink will also appear in an undisclosed role.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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