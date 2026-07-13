From Rahul Mishra to Robert Wun: Every Cardi B look at Paris Couture Week 2026

Paris Couture Week 2026 belonged to Cardi B as much as it did to the designers. Whether she was arriving in Rahul Mishra's sculptural Devi couture before it hit the runway, embracing Robert Wun's architectural silhouettes or making an optical illusion statement at Jean Paul Gaultier, the rapper transformed every front-row appearance into a headline-making fashion moment. Here’s a look at every standout outfit that had the front row talking.

(L-R) Cardi B in Rahul Mishra and Robert Wun (Instagram)