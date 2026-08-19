Panchang Today, August 19, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Swati Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 19, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 19, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful decisions, balanced communication and careful preparation. With Budhvar, Shukla Saptami and Swati Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from measured action, practical planning and well-timed effort rather than rushed fresh starts.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:52 am
|Sunset
|6:56 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|12:24 pm to 2:02 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:25 am to 5:08 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) supports communication, learning, practical adjustments and thoughtful decision-making. With Shukla Saptami in effect, the day carries a forward-moving quality, but steady discipline is likely to serve better than haste.
Swati Nakshatra adds independence, adaptability and flexibility, making the day suitable for comparing options, negotiating and refining plans. As the Moon moves from Libra towards Scorpio, the energy may shift from diplomacy and consultation towards deeper focus and stronger conviction.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports work that requires analysis, communication, drafting and careful follow-through. Budhvar with Swati can be useful for negotiations, documentation, client communication and correcting ongoing projects.
If a practical conversation has been pending, approach it with clear facts and realistic expectations. Before making an important decision, review key details carefully rather than acting on initial enthusiasm. Keep team roles clear and communication concise. For independent work, use the day to compare options, set priorities and clear pending tasks. Where money or long-term commitments are involved, measured judgment is likely to serve better than impulse.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy favours thoughtful and respectful exchanges. Budhvar supports communication, while Swati encourages independence and personal space, so conversations may go better when everyone has room to express their perspective.
Avoid pressing others for immediate agreement and focus on separating facts from assumptions. In close relationships, small practical gestures may communicate more effectively than lengthy emotional arguments. As the Moon's influence becomes deeper later in the day, feelings may become more private or intense. Ask gently, listen carefully and respect boundaries rather than forcing a response.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited to quiet reflection and bringing greater order to your thoughts. Shukla Saptami supports forward movement, while Budhvar encourages study, self-review and thoughtful planning.
Journalling, reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help you sort priorities and reconnect with commitments that matter. Swati Nakshatra suggests allowing reflection to remain sincere rather than performative. If your thoughts feel scattered, return to three simple questions: what needs attention now, what can wait and where could your communication be more thoughtful? A brief, focused pause may bring more clarity than trying to force immediate answers.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 19, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Saptami until 7:19 pm; then Shukla Ashtami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Swati until 6:46 am; then Vishakha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Brahma until 3:42 am, Thursday; then Indra
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 6:30 am; then Vanija until 7:19 pm; then Vishti until 8:15 am, Thursday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Libra until 2:29 am, Thursday; then Scorpio
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:25 am
|5:08 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:46 am
|5:52 am
|Amrit Kalam
|11:28 pm
|1:13 am, Thursday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:35 pm
|3:27 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:56 pm
|7:18 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:56 pm
|8:02 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:02 am, Thursday
|12:46 am, Thursday
|Siddha Yog
|5:52 am
|7:19 pm
|Ravi Yog
|5:52 am
|6:46 am
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:25 am to 5:08 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:35 pm to 3:27 pm
A favourable time for practical execution, important submissions or moving forward with work that has already been carefully prepared.
Siddha Yog
Siddha Yog is also present alongside other favourable Yog periods and may traditionally be treated as supportive for constructive action.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|12:24 pm
|2:02 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|10:46 am
|12:24 pm
|Yamaganda
|7:30 am
|9:08 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:58 am
|12:50 pm
|Varjyam
|12:56 pm
|2:38 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|5:52 am
|6:46 am
|Aadal Yog
|6:47 am
|5:53 am, Thursday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Vidaal Yog: Until 6:46 am
This period is better suited to quiet preparation, review and routine responsibilities than to launching a major new initiative. As Siddha Yog overlaps with Vidaal Yog for part of the morning, the indications are mixed, so it is better to avoid treating the overlap as entirely favourable.
Rahu Kaal: Until 2:02 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating sensitive discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for checking details, reviewing documents, preparation or work already underway.
Other caution periods
Gulika Kaal, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Aadal Yog also call for greater care with timing. These periods may be better suited to routine work, revision, maintenance and background preparation than to major fresh starts.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:52 am
|Sunset
|6:56 pm
|Moonrise
|12:14 pm
|Moonset
|10:48 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|12:42 pm to 2:17 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:24 pm to 2:02 pm
|Bengaluru
|12:23 pm to 1:57 pm
|Hyderabad
|12:19 pm to 1:54 pm
|Chennai
|12:12 pm to 1:46 pm
|Ahmedabad
|12:43 pm to 2:19 pm
|Pune
|12:37 pm to 2:13 pm
|Kolkata
|11:40 am to 1:16 pm
|Jaipur
|12:30 pm to 2:07 pm
|Kochi
|12:28 pm to 2:01 pm
|Lucknow
|12:09 pm to 1:47 pm
|Indore
|12:30 pm to 2:06 pm
|Guwahati
|11:26 am to 1:04 pm
|Chandigarh
|12:25 pm to 2:04 pm
|Surat
|12:42 pm to 2:18 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|12:00 pm to 1:35 pm
|Nagpur
|12:17 pm to 1:53 pm
|Coimbatore
|12:25 pm to 1:59 pm
|Varanasi
|12:01 pm to 1:38 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|11:50 am to 1:26 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful decisions, careful communication and steady progress. Refine your plans, prepare before acting and choose important timings with care. A calm, well-organised approach is likely to serve you better today than speed or pressure.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More