Woman pays ₹30,000 rent for one room in Bengaluru 3 BHK: ‘Overpriced as hell, nice view though’

A video about a Bengaluru flat sparked a debate on house hunting. In the video, a content creator claimed that she was paying ₹30,000 for a single room in a 3BHK flat. She further shared a tour of her room, which featured a large window and an attached balcony. View from a 3 BHK in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@by_shivs)

“POV: you pay 30k for a room in Bangalore and it’s actually a steal,” the content creator who goes by Shivs on Instagram wrote while sharing a video of her accommodation.

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The video opens with her saying, “I pay ₹30,000 for a room in a 3 BHK in Bengaluru and honestly it is kind of a steal. And, before you come at me, let me show you why.”

She then shows her beautifully decorated room, with a large window on one side and an attached balcony. As the clip progresses, she steps out onto the balcony to show the surrounding view.