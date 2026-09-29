Aishwarya Rai greets Bridgerton star Simone Ashley with kisses at Paris Fashion Week; fans love their ‘sisterly' bond

In the video, Aishwarya warmly greets Simone with kisses before taking a seat next to her. The two held hands as they chatted, both dressed in black ensembles. However, Aishwarya’s striking new hair colour caught much of the attention. They also posed for a picture together. Later, during the final walk on the ramp, the two were once again seen holding hands.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai returned to Paris Fashion Week as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, walking the ramp at the ninth edition of Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris. Several behind-the-scenes moments from the event have surfaced online, including Aishwarya’s reunion with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, and fans can’t stop talking about their sweet interaction.

The video quickly surfaced online, with fans gushing over their bond. One comment read, "They are giving sisterly vibes." Another commented, "Love watching Aish interacting with all these girlies at the L'Oréal event every year." Another wrote, "Such girls girl moment." A fan added, "One of our favourite moments." Another commented, "Aishwarya looks so happy with Simone."

Last year too, Simone and Aishwarya shared a sweet moment at Paris Fashion Week when they posed for a goofy selfie. Simone later shared the picture on Instagram, leading to an enthusiastic response from fans online.