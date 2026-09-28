Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 4: Marvel re-release sees a dip, collects ₹24 crore
Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 4: The Marvel re-release opened to strong numbers.
Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 4: Marvel fans in India had good reason to go back and watch Avengers: Endgame in theatres. The theatrical re-release of the 2019 blockbuster, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, includes about five minutes of new footage across four scenes, including an extended ending and three post-credits sequences. The re-release started on a huge note in India. Let's see if Monday proved to be a halt on that speed.
Avengers Endgame Encore dips
The latest update from Sacnilk states that Avengers Endgame Encore has managed to collect ₹2.35 crore on its first Monday, its lowest single day haul so far since release. The film opened at ₹7.25 crore, and showed great momentum over the weekend, collecting ₹7.65 crore and ₹7.55 crore respectively. This brings the total India net collection to ₹24.80 crore.
The re-release of Avengers Endgame Encore in India arrived in four different languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. To no one's surprise, fans prefered the original version ie English, and the bulk of the earnings came from there. The Tamil and Telugu versions had negligible contributions.
About Avengers Endgame Encore
Deep Dive
Avengers: Endgame centres on the surviving Avengers as they come together to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes embark on a final mission to restore what was lost and reunite with their loved ones. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.
The re-release arrives with four minutes of bonus footage, a new post-credits scene, and an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming tentpole.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive on December 18.
Anthony Russo has also given the reason for the inclusion of the new footage in the re-release of Avengers: Doomsday, stating to Marvel, “Audiences are coming to Avengers: Doomsday with a lot of emotional connection to their previous experiences in the MCU. We want to respect that and find out how we can make use of that value and that emotional commitment in order to move forward.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More