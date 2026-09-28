Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 4: Marvel re-release sees a dip, collects ₹24 crore

The re-release of Avengers Endgame Encore in India arrived in four different languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. To no one's surprise, fans prefered the original version ie English, and the bulk of the earnings came from there. The Tamil and Telugu versions had negligible contributions.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Avengers Endgame Encore has managed to collect ₹2.35 crore on its first Monday, its lowest single day haul so far since release. The film opened at ₹7.25 crore, and showed great momentum over the weekend, collecting ₹7.65 crore and ₹7.55 crore respectively. This brings the total India net collection to ₹24.80 crore.

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 4: Marvel fans in India had good reason to go back and watch Avengers: Endgame in theatres. The theatrical re-release of the 2019 blockbuster, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, includes about five minutes of new footage across four scenes, including an extended ending and three post-credits sequences. The re-release started on a huge note in India. Let's see if Monday proved to be a halt on that speed.

Avengers: Endgame centres on the surviving Avengers as they come together to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes embark on a final mission to restore what was lost and reunite with their loved ones. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

The re-release arrives with four minutes of bonus footage, a new post-credits scene, and an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming tentpole.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive on December 18.

Anthony Russo has also given the reason for the inclusion of the new footage in the re-release of Avengers: Doomsday, stating to Marvel, “Audiences are coming to Avengers: Doomsday with a lot of emotional connection to their previous experiences in the MCU. We want to respect that and find out how we can make use of that value and that emotional commitment in order to move forward.”