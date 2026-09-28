Sunita Ahuja ‘prays Govinda is happy’ after rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani's rubbishes homewrecker remark

Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are once again in the news after the actor visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar on the same day his wife, Sunita Ahuja, visited the pandal alone. Now, Sunita has spoken about the matter. Sunita Ahuja spoke about Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani.

'Pray he is happy' Speaking to Sarish Media, Sunita said, “Govinda ke baare mein, na uske co-star ke baare mein kuch nahi bolna hai. I am seeing he is happy; God bless him. Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jeeye. Kyunki mujhe yeh sab par focus nahi karna hai. I just pray to God ki woh jahan bhi hai, jiske saath bhi hai, khush hai aur khush rahe (I have nothing to say about Govinda or his co-star. I see that he is happy; God bless him. Let him live his life the way he wants to, because I don't want to focus on all this. I simply pray to God that wherever he is, and whoever he is with, he is happy and remains happy).”

Sunita added that she has been focusing on her work and does not want to be part of the controversy. She said, “Mera main focus is mera kaam (My focus is my work). I don't want to fall into controversies again and again.”

Komal Rani's statement Sunita Ahuja has spoken multiple times in the past about Govinda's alleged affair with Komal. Komal, however, had remained silent on the matter until recently. She took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the allegations without naming Sunita.

Notably, she did not take any names. “Jo aurat apne hi pati ko jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti (The woman who is trying to kill her own husband, she can't curse me). Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear. I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public,” she wrote.

“Is this really a pain or it is carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors, They can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy. Stop using my name to serve your agenda May God protect every decent man from such cunning women..” she ended her statement.