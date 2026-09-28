Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lauds Diljit Dosanjh’s Sanson Ki Mala tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: ‘Many are scared’

Earlier this month, Diljit Dosanjh's rendition of Sanson Ki Mala at his concert at Wembley Stadium went viral. The Sufi devotional song, popularised globally by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was Diljit's tribute to the legendary singer at the concert. Now, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's student and nephew, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has reacted to Diljit's performance. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan praises Diljit Dosanjh.

'Diljit has done complete justice to it' A video has been doing the rounds on social media, which shows Rahat Fateh Ali Khan praising Diljit for paying tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He lauded Diljit's attempt at singing Sanson Ki Mala and shared that while many artists are scared to sing the late legendary singer's songs, Diljit did justice to it and sang it from his heart.

He said, “It would be an understatement to say that even the biggest artists get nervous while singing Khan Sahab's songs. But Diljit has done complete justice to it. As much as he could, he sang it with sincerity and with all his heart. We can see that, and we can hear it too.”

For the unversed, Sanson Ki Mala Pe started trending recently after it featured in the hit film Mirzapur: The Movie during a pivotal mid-credit scene featuring characters like Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal) and Birju Lohar (Mohit Malik).