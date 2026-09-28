Dulquer Salmaan warns fans of a parody account pretending to be him: ‘It's causing confusion and negativity'

The actor said the account had been creating “unnecessary confusion and negativity” and added, “Whether it’s writing about movies or about other actors to even writing fake wishes to my own family members. It’s causing unnecessary confusion and negativity. I’ve already reported this account and filed an official complaint but still awaiting a response from @X.”

Taking to X, Dulquer warned fans about the parody account and wrote, “Kindly requesting everyone to stop believing @_dulQuer to be my real account. This account claims to be a ‘parody account’ and therefore feels it’s amusing to pretend to be me and comment as me on everything.”

Actors often find themselves dealing with impersonation on social media, with fake accounts sometimes posting comments or messages in their name. Dulquer Salmaan is the latest actor to call out such an account after it allegedly posed as him on X and made posts about films, other actors and even his family.

Dulquer was most recently seen in I’m Game. The film marked his return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the action thriller stars Dulquer as Dan John, a man whose gambling-driven life takes an unexpected turn. The film failed to impress audiences and underperformed at the box office, collecting ₹25.49 crore in India and ₹47.89 crore worldwide. It also features Antony Varghese , Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari in key roles.

The account mentioned by Dulquer is reportedly run by one of his fans. He responded to Dulquer’s tweet and wrote, “Sorry for everything, DQ. I never intended to spread hate or cause any negativity. I’ve always admired and supported you. I’m deactivating the account not because I’m afraid of cyber threats or anything else, but because I respect you & your words. Only for you. Always a fanboy.”

He will next be seen in the romantic drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni and co-starring debutant Satvika Veeravalli. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film is presented by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts. It is set to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The title is derived from a song of the same name from the 1986 Telugu film Simhasanam. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 20, 2026. Dulquer also has Sri Sri, a Telugu film directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Dheekshith Shetty, in the pipeline. Its release date has not yet been announced.