Antony Varghese recounts ‘terrifying’ IndiGo flight experience ‘straight out of movie’: People were panicked, shaken

Malayalam actor Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries and Jallikattu fame recently had a ‘terrifying’ experience on an IndiGo flight. The actor took to his Instagram to post that he was on a flight from Hyderabad to Kochi last week, which had to be diverted to Coimbatore due to a technical issue. Antony Varghese shared his experience of being on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad that had to be diverted.

Antony Varghese recounts scary flight experience

Antony wrote on Instagram that he was still ‘in awe’ of what happened aboard IndiGo 6E 67070 from Hyderabad to Kochi last week. What seemed like a ‘routine flight’ turned into something ‘straight out of a movie’, he wrote.

“As we approached Kochi, the weather turned wild. The first landing attempt was aborted just a few feet above the runway. The second try was even more intense – we were right there, almost touching down, when the pilot made a split-second decision to pull up and not land. Without even brushing the runway, she lifted the aircraft back into the skies. Goosebumps,” he wrote.

Antony praised the calm with which the pilot and crew handled it all, writing, “With incredible calm and clarity, she diverted the flight to Coimbatore for refuelling. You could feel the tension in the cabin – people were panicked, shaken. But the way the crew, all women, handled the situation was nothing short of inspiring.”

The flight eventually landed in Kochi after refuelling in Coimbatore. “As soon as the wheels touched down, the cabin erupted into applause. To the phenomenal women in the cockpit and the cabin – your quick decision, and professionalism turned a terrifying situation into a moment of deep respect and gratitude. Thank you for showing us what true grace under pressure looks like,” he wrote.

IndiGo left a comment under his post, thanking him for acknowledging their staff working well under pressure. Fans also commented under the post, happy that Antony was safe, given the recent Air India plane crash that left 241 people dead.

Recent work

Antony, also known by his screen name Pepe, debuted in Malayalam films with the 2017 film Angamaly Diaries, in which he played Vincent Pepe. He was most recently seen in Kondal and Daveed. He will soon star in Kattalan.