Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slammed for claiming lone Air India plane crash survivor was ‘lying', backtracks after backlash

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi sparked controversy when she questioned the survival story of Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, accusing him of lying. However, after backlash, she issued an apology. Also read: PM Narendra Modi meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, lone survivor of Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad hospital The stir began when Suchitra raised questions about Vishwas's survival account through a post on X.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says sorry

The stir began when Suchitra raised questions about Vishwas's survival account, echoing a social media rumour that claimed he had faked his story. She put out a post on X, formerly called Twitter, calling him a liar. However, after being called out for sharing fake information, she deleted the post and issued an apology.

In the now-deleted post, Suchitra wrote, “So this #vishwaskumarramesh lied about being a passenger on the plane & the only survivor? This is seriously weird. Didn’t his family in the UK corroborate his story? What about his brother’s funeral that he was seen giving kandha to? Deserve not only some serious punishment but some mental asylum time if this is true uff".

The deleted tweet.

The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor faced backlash for spreading unsubstantiated claims, as social media users highlighted that Vishwas' survival account had been verified by the hospital in Ahmedabad.

Within hours, Suchitra deleted the tweet and issued a public apology. In her new tweet, she wrote, “Took out my last tweet on the air india crash survivor. Seems to be false news circulated for God knows what reason. My apologies”.

What do we know about lone survivor of Air India plane crash

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is the lone survivor of the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which killed at least 260 people. The 40-year-old is a British national.

Vishwash was in the '11A' seat of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner near an emergency exit and managed to jump out of the flight and miraculously survived the fatal mishap, in which all the other passengers and crew members lost their lives. He received medical treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

A week after the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, that killed 260 people, Vishwas was discharged from the city's Civil Hospital. Shortly after his discharge, the body of his brother Ajay, who was travelling with him to London, was handed over to the family for his last rites, which were held earlier this week.

Both Vishwas and his brother are natives of Diu and had flown down to India to spend time with their family in the union territory. Vishwas's family arrived from the UK following the news of the plane crash.