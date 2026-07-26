Yash says he would ‘spoil the atmosphere’ on Ramayana set with his loud music: ‘I used to get big speakers’

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were recently at San Diego Comic-Con to promote their upcoming film, Ramayana. On the sidelines of the event, Yash and Ranbir spoke about shooting for the film. Yash got candid about his working style and getting into the character as Ravana. (Also Read: Ramayana trailer leaks online again after postponement; fans urge makers to release promo of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film) Kannada star Yash plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana films.

Yash would ‘spoil the atmosphere’ on Ramayana set On the Review Nation YouTube channel, the team of Ramayana spoke about the film while colouring characters from the story. When asked about getting into the character as Ravana, Yash stated that his heavy and massive crown would help him get into the role everyday as he walked on set.

When Nitesh reminded him about his music, the actor joked, “I kind of spoiled the whole atmosphere of the set. I used to be very serious.” Ranbir mentioned that while he had not shot scenes with Yash yet, everyone who did would tell him that the Kannada star would change the energy on the entire set with his music.

“I used to get big speakers and just play music in full volume. So, I used to be in that zone. I used to play Shiva songs. Ravana is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. I used to play that and I wanted to be in that trance. Forcefully, all of them would talk with lot of difficulty because the music used to be so loud,” said Yash.