Spider-Man Brand New Day Tamil anthem out: Fans not impressed with GV Prakash; think Anirudh Ravichander would be better
Spider-Man Brand New Day Tamil anthem out: The promotional video features GV Prakash, Sandy and Vengayo. Take a look.
The Tamil anthem for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was dropped by Sony on Monday. With music and vocals by GV Prakash Kumar, the promotional video is an attempt to promote the dubbed version of the film in Tamil Nadu. However, it seemed to have an opposite effect on most, as fans of the superhero think Anirudh Ravichander would’ve been a better bet for the song.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tamil anthem out
The Tamil anthem for the new Spider-Man film is composed by Prakash. It features vocals by Vengayo, who also penned the lyrics. Choreographer Sandy, who rose to fame with the Malayalam hit Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, also features in the song with the singers, as he directed the promotional video too.
The 2-minute-40-second-long promotional video shows little kids waiting for Spider-Man and getting excited as he finally turns up. Vengayo shows off his rapping and dancing skills in the video, where Sandy also shows off his moves. Prakash also tries his hand at dancing with the duo, with colourful Spider-Man-themed backdrops peppered throughout the song.
“Wait over-u, da. It’s time to s(w)ing, groove and repeat,” wrote Sony while posting the video.
Internet not impressed with the song
“I'd like to be optimistic for one tiny second and think it's actually great that GV is getting such a chance. But it's obvious that nobody outside India would even care for this song, and that's being generous,” commented one Redditor when the song was announced. AR Rahman’s fans wondered why he didn’t get the opportunity to compose.
The same was true for Anirudh Ravichander fans, as one of them commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Next Time For Promotion Approach Anirudh.” “Wth is this,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “What is this s**t man.” Several commented with GIFs of them being unimpressed by the song. “Tf is this, and this is so out of place doesn't even have any vibe of Spider-Man other than those background wall painting and a guy in Spidey costume,” pointed out one.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker and the titular superhero. Zendaya, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo also star in it. The Marvel film will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on July 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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