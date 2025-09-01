Who is Santhy Balachandran? Gulmohar actor who studied at Oxford, wrote Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film Lokah

Dominic Arun’s Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles, was released in theatres on 28 August to a great response. The film has collected an estimated ₹24 crore net in India so far and ₹60 crore worldwide, receiving praise for the storyline, performances, and cameos. Meet the screenwriter behind the nuances of Lokah. Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan in a still from Dominic Arun's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.

Meet Santhy Balachandran

Apart from Dominic, Santhy Balachandran has been credited as the screenwriter of Lokah. Even Kalyani couldn’t help but gush about Santhy after catching a screening of the film in theatres, when she told the press, “Not just a writer. She is the biggest creative force in this. From writing to promotions, she has been part of this. Also, she has been the emotional backbone of the movie.”

But who is Santhy? For the unversed, she is a theatre and film actor who debuted on-screen in Arun Dominic's 2017 fantasy black comedy film Tharangam with Tovino Thomas. She also played the only female character in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 2019 hit film Jallikkattu. In 2023, Santhy also debuted in Hindi with the Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and Simran-starrer Gulmohar.

Leaving Oxford University for cinema

After studying at Hyderabad Central University, Santhy attended Oxford University in 2011 for her postgraduate degree in anthropology. She gave it all up to pursue a career in acting. Thanking her parents after the release of Lokah, the actor-writer wrote on her Instagram, “They have seen every up and down at close quarters, felt every moment of joy and heartache — possibly even more deeply than I have. My choice to give up a stable academic life in Oxford for a life of uncertainty in the arts has not been easy on them.”

Nonetheless, Santhy wrote that her parents were supportive of her finding her feet in the creative industry. “To watch them feel joy and some measure of relief after all the anxious nights I have given them is the best thing the success of Lokah has given me. So a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has watched and embraced our film,” she wrote, posting a series of pictures of her journey through theatre and cinema through her dad’s eyes.

Lokah tells the story of the mysterious Chandra (Kalyani), who is beckoned from Sweden to Bengaluru by a shadowy figure called Moothon (voiced by Mammootty), who has a task for her. While her neighbour Sunny (Naslen) falls for her at first sight, he soon realises there’s more to her than meets the eye. Santhy previously worked with Dominic as an AD and writer on the 2021 music video Oblivion. She will soon star in Sambhava Vivaranam Naalara Sangham.