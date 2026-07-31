DC trailer: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi wage war against cops and criminals in bloody crime drama. Watch video

Having achieved success through his directorial ventures, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is now ready for his next big leap. This time, he takes up the responsibility of being a part of the lead role in the upcoming movie DC, and from what has been revealed in the trailer that was recently launched, there is no doubt that DC is going to be an intense journey of emotion and action. Alongside him in this film, which is a romantic and thrilling actioner, will be actor Wamiqa Gabbi. Lokesh Kanagaraj turns action hero in DC trailer, takes on cops, gangsters and revenge in acting debut.

DC trailer: A man on the run finds himself in a deadly battle Clocking at the 2 minute 32 second mark, we get introduced to Devadas (Lokesh Kanagaraj), who tries to outrun not only his past but also the law. Everything falls apart when the police officer is killed and there follows the hunt for his murderer. On top of that, there is a second case which involves an investigation of the criminal gang that has looted discarded weapons. With these two cases slowly intertwining, Devadas becomes trapped between criminals, the extremists and the police.

Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi) meets Devadas in a strange twist of fate. However, their encounter of fate develops into a relationship which becomes difficult because of betrayal, sacrifice and constant threat.

Then, you meet Parvathi (Sanjana Krishnamoorthy) who seems to add some calmness to the turbulent life of Devadas. Nonetheless, even the emotional scenes do not last long in such a violent environment. With enemies appearing everywhere, Devadas and Chandra are left with no option but to depend on one another. The trailer asks a very important question, “When a crime is committed, the police step in to solve it. But when the police themselves commit a crime, who'd step in to question it?”