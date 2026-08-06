Alia Bhatt outranks Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna with ₹892 crore brand value; ahead of Ranbir Kapoor too

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has once again shown that her stardom is not just limited to the silver screen. While Shah Rukh Khan has claimed his No. 1 ranking in Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025, one of the biggest highlights of this year's rankings has been the rise of Alia as the most valuable celebrity brand of female stars in India, surpassing Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna. Alia Bhatt surpasses Deepika, Rashmika and Ranbir with $93.9 million brand value in 2025 rankings. (AFP)

Alia Bhatt is a valuable female celebrity brand According to Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025, Alia Bhatt went onto secure the sixth position in the rankings with her brand valuation of $93.9 million (approximately ₹892 crore).

She became the highest-positioned woman among all the celebrities and is placed higher than many male actors including her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who is ranked 10th in the list with the valuation of $80 million (approximately ₹761 crore). The only other female celebrity in the top 10 list is Deepika Padukone, who ranks in seventh position, with a brand value of $89.2 million (approximately ₹849.35 crore).

The increasing value of Alia’s brand image is a result of more than just her successful acting career. In recent years, she has successfully managed to establish a credible portfolio of endorsements, increased her global footprint, and even carved out a name for herself as a businesswoman. However, her last two films, Jigra and Alpha, majorly underperformed at the box office. Jigra, released in 2024, earned barely ₹31.98 crore in net collection in India. Whereas, Alpha, which released in July 2026, collected ₹58.78 crore in net.

With more than 85 million followers on Instagram, Alia was listed as the second-most influential actor worldwide on Instagram, beating other actors like Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez.

Other female stars on the list After Alia and Deepika, the 12th position was taken by Rashmika Mandanna, whose brand value amounted to $75.2 million (around ₹715.91 crore), moving up from her previous 15th position in 2024. This steady improvement is owed to her success in the pan-India movies that she has been a part of and increasing popularity in other industries too. Her collaboration with international brands such as Swarovski has only added to her charm.

With a brand value of $61.8 million (approximately ₹588.29 crore), Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to clinch the 15th spot in the 2023 ranking, down from 11th place in 2024. Despite having been in the business for over two decades now, Kareena is the only female actor of her generation who makes it to the list of top 25 celebrities. Her longstanding association with brands like Puma, Uniqlo, and Lux, along with her own entrepreneurial success with Quench Botanics, a Korean beauty brand, has ensured that she continues to retain her commercial clout.

Ranking 17, Kiara Advani has a brand value of $51.9 million (approximately ₹493.64 crore). A decline of four positions from the 13th spot she held in 2024, she still commands a good presence in the commercial world, thanks to her movies and brand endorsements.

Kriti Sanon is at the number 18 spot on the list with a brand value of $50.2 million (approximately ₹481.42 crore). She has grown up position up from 2024. Apart from acting and endorsing various brands, the Indian actor has managed to prove her mettle as an entrepreneur. It has reported earlier that skincare brand by Kriti, HYPHEN, has reached a valuation of ₹400 crore in just two years of its existence.

Furthermore, Ananya Panday took the 19th rank with a brand value of $48.5 million (approximately ₹461.13 crore). This has been one of the most significant increases for this year’s ranking as she increased by six ranks from 25th in 2024. She has been the brand ambassador for Chanel from India.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor ranked at the 23rd position with a brand value of $34.2 million. Not only that, but due to a constant flow of brand endorsements including international brands like MiuMiu, her films have contributed in enhancing her market value.

Digital-first campaigns According to the Kroll report, celebrity branding has changed tremendously over the years. The brands are not just limited to using the old method of advertisement anymore. Rather, digital campaigns are now gaining much attention, and make up nearly 60 to 75 percent of celebrity collaborations. Earlier, this percentage used to be between 40 and 60 percent.

In addition to that, the importance of celebrity endorsements has declined over the years. Business investment and entrepreneurship has come into play. In fact, celebrities can make money through artificial intelligence technology too.