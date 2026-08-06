Amitabh Bachchan, 83, heads to shoot KBC after working a 24-hour shift: ‘Missing that would mean job replacement’
Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he worked for 24 hours non-stop as the work was necessary to be finished on time.
At 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to maintain a work schedule that would put many younger actors to the test. The veteran actor recently revealed that he worked a 24-hour shift, wrapping up at 7 am after beginning work at the same time the previous day. With barely any time to rest, Big B is already gearing up for another major commitment, the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati, as the first broadcast date is out
Amitabh Bachchan reveals working a 24-hour shift
On Wednesday, Big B took to his blog and wrote, "... aaaahhhh .. got hold of time in time .. finished work at 7 am this morning .. of work that began at 7 am yesterday .. but the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary .. so DID IT .. but more the releif of having connected with the daily rpoutine of the Blog and the Ef .."
He further revealed that he will be shooting for KBC today, August 6, and wrote, "I shall retire now get some food in the belly .. hit a pillow for a while for, tomorrow the 6th Aug is another early call ..the first Broadcast Date for KBC is announced .. and missing that would mean a job replacement for me .. so off to do what needs to be done."
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18 will premiere on Monday, August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, followed by weekday episodes from Monday to Friday. Big B will return as the host, with the new season built around the theme ‘Sochna Padega’. The season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it.
About Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie
Apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, Big B also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel in the pipeline. The film will see Prabhas and Kamal Haasan reprise their roles. While the first instalment also featured Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role, she will not be returning for the sequel. The makers announced their decision to part ways on social media.
There have since been reports that Sai Pallavi could replace Deepika in the sequel, but the makers have not issued any official confirmation. The first film collected over ₹1,000 crore worldwide and emerged as a blockbuster, raising expectations for its sequel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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