Amitabh Bachchan, 83, heads to shoot KBC after working a 24-hour shift: ‘Missing that would mean job replacement’

At 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to maintain a work schedule that would put many younger actors to the test. The veteran actor recently revealed that he worked a 24-hour shift, wrapping up at 7 am after beginning work at the same time the previous day. With barely any time to rest, Big B is already gearing up for another major commitment, the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati, as the first broadcast date is out Amitabh Bachchan reveals shooting for 24 hours non-stop.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals working a 24-hour shift On Wednesday, Big B took to his blog and wrote, "... aaaahhhh .. got hold of time in time .. finished work at 7 am this morning .. of work that began at 7 am yesterday .. but the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary .. so DID IT .. but more the releif of having connected with the daily rpoutine of the Blog and the Ef .."

He further revealed that he will be shooting for KBC today, August 6, and wrote, "I shall retire now get some food in the belly .. hit a pillow for a while for, tomorrow the 6th Aug is another early call ..the first Broadcast Date for KBC is announced .. and missing that would mean a job replacement for me .. so off to do what needs to be done."

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18 will premiere on Monday, August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, followed by weekday episodes from Monday to Friday. Big B will return as the host, with the new season built around the theme ‘Sochna Padega’. The season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it.

About Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie Apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, Big B also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel in the pipeline. The film will see Prabhas and Kamal Haasan reprise their roles. While the first instalment also featured Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role, she will not be returning for the sequel. The makers announced their decision to part ways on social media.

There have since been reports that Sai Pallavi could replace Deepika in the sequel, but the makers have not issued any official confirmation. The first film collected over ₹1,000 crore worldwide and emerged as a blockbuster, raising expectations for its sequel.