Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 4: Superhero film soars past 60 crore, beats Drishyam lifetime haul

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: It has already been called the best Indian film of the year, with some even going as far as to call it the best of the decade. And Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra has reposed that faith with some astonishing returns at the box office. The Malayalam superhero film is going from strength to strength at the ticket windows, growing by leaps and bounds each day. Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan stars in this superhero thriller.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office update

By Sunday, the fourth day of the film's run in theatres, Lokah Chapter 1 had earned ₹24.3 crore net ( ₹28.4 crore gross) in the domestic market. This includes a very strong Sunday, when the film earned ₹10 crore, a 30% jump from Saturday, and an astonishing 280% jump from the opening day.

But it's overseas where Lokah Chapter 1 is truly making a killing. The film has been a hit with the Indian diaspora, minting big bucks in North America and the Middle East. As per estimates, the overseas collection of the film has crossed $4 million ( ₹35 crore), meaning the film's worldwide haul at the end of its extended opening weekend stands at over ₹63 crore.

This would mean that in just four days, Lokah Chapter 1 has entered the top 25 highest-grossing Malayalam films in the world, surpassing Mohanlal's 2013 blockbuster Drishyam, which had earned ₹62 crore back then. The way Lokah Chapter 1 is dominating the box office, it won't be long before it crosses ₹100 crore. The all-time record of L2: Empuraan ( ₹267 crore) may be a bridge too far for it, but the Dominic Arun film will surely pass a few milestones before it ends its run. And given its momentum, that may not happen soon.

About Lokah Chapter 1

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1 is a superhero film that blends elements of Indian folklore with modern sci-fi and horror. Universally acclaimed by critics and fans, the film is meant to be the first instalment of Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The film Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy, alongside Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha in supporting roles.