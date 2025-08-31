‘Best Indian film in the last few years’: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1 gets high praise from Sanjay Gupta

Dominic Arun’s superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles, was released in theatres on Thursday for Onam. The film opened to unanimous positive reviews, with viewers and critics praising the world-building, organic superhero tale from India. Now, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has given his review of the film and urged everyone to give it a watch. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has opened to rave reviews upon release this week.

What Sanjay Gupta said about Lokah

Taking to his X (formally Twitter) account on Saturday, Sanjay shared a series of stills from the Malayalam film and wrote in the caption, “Dear All, Go watch LOKAH Chapter 1: CHANDRA N O W ! ! ! BEST INDIAN FILM IN THE LAST FEW YEARS.”

Sanjay is the director behind films like Aatish, Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala.

About Lokah

Lokah Chapter 1 is billed as the first instalment in Dulquer Salmaan's planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The superhero film blends elements of fantasy, mythology, and science fiction. It stars Kalyani as Chandra, a young woman who has just moved to Bengaluru after living in Sweden for 20 years. She comes out mostly during the evenings, which intrigues Sunny (Naslen) and Venu (Chandu Salimkumar), two young boys who live across the street. How the two come to know about Chandra's backstory makes up the premise.

The film also stars Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha in supporting roles. It opened to positive reviews, with many saying that the film deserved a pan-India release given that the superhero film is far better than films like Brahmastra, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Lokah is proving to be a big draw during the Onam season, having already become the top choice amongst viewers at the box office. The film has surpassed the collections of Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, Fahadh Faasil's OKCK.