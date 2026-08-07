Alliance may have ended, but the drama surrounding the show continues to have a ripple effect. Zaid Darbar was evicted from the show during the Traitors task and made headlines for his equation with Kushal Tandon, his wife Gauahar Khan’s ex, who was also a part of the show. After Kushal made derogatory remarks about Gauahar, “Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai,” Zaid appeared to neither take a stand for Khan nor confront the actor, leaving fans questioning his silence. Exclusive | Zaid Darbar on Kushal Tandon's derogatory remarks about wife Gauahar Khan: I did confront him…

Now, speaking to HT City exclusively, Zaid has addressed the issue, revealing that he did confront Kushal after co-contestant Vanshaj brought the remarks about his personal life to his attention. Zaid clarified that while the conversation between him and Kushal did take place, it may not have been aired. “I actually spoke to him (Kushal) inside, aise nahi tha. Woh toh aapko ek ghante mein I don't think so woh dikha hoga, kyunki woh 23 ghante mujhe hi pata hai andar kya hua,” he says.