Dr Rachel Danis: 5 things to know about Patrick Clancy's new wife amid Lindsay Clancy murder trial

According to the Daily Mail , the couple married in April 2026 during an intimate ceremony at the Ladies Pavilion overlooking Central Park's lake, followed by a celebration with family and friends at nearby restaurant Sarabeth's.

As Lindsay Clancy's murder trial continues in Massachusetts , attention has also turned to her ex-husband Patrick Clancy, who has started a new chapter in New York City . Patrick has remarried fertility specialist Dr Rachel Danis . Here's what to know about her.

A longtime friend of Rachel's family told the Daily Mail, “Pat has obviously gone through an incredible trauma, and Rachel is a nurturing person by nature.” The friend also praised Patrick for not letting the tragedy define him, saying, “A lot of people would recoil and just never be a shadow of their former self and never move on. So I admire this guy. I really do.”

As per the New York Post, public records show Patrick relocated from suburban Massachusetts to Manhattan in May 2023, about four months after his three children were found strangled to death in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home in January 2023. The 38-year-old Microsoft employee now lives in a Midtown Manhattan high-rise with Danis.

His father, Christopher Clancy, 64, told the Daily Mail, “Just watch him, he'll make great things happen. He's always been strong like that. All my kids are great, and they were raised right.”

Also Read: Who is Kevin Reddington? Meet the defense attorney fighting for Lindsay Clancy in triple murder trial

Lindsay Clancy, a former Massachusetts nurse, is accused of strangling her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan at their Duxbury home in January 2023 before attempting to take her own life. She does not deny killing the children, but her defense argues she was legally insane due to postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors, however, say she carefully planned the killings and knew what she was doing. The trial will determine whether she is criminally responsible for the deaths.